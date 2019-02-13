Crunchyroll, Twitch Streaming Best 2018 Anime Marathon

2018 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean netizens are ready to forget all it brought. After all, the year welcomed in a host of stellar anime debuts, and Crunchyroll is honoring a few of those series right now.
In case you weren’t aware, Crunchyroll has teamed up with Twitch for an epic anime marathon.
“In celebration of the upcoming Anime Awards, Crunchyroll and our friends at Twitch are teaming up to bring you a marathon of some of our favorite anime of 2018! This includes Awards-nominated titles like Golden Kamuy and Planet With, as well as Laid-Back Camp, Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion, and MORE,” Crunchyroll confirmed.
The marathon began on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST and it will run until Friday. You can check out the marathon’s remaining schedule below:
- Wednesday, February 13 – Planet With Ep 1-12
Thursday, February 14 – ZOMBIE LAND SAGA Ep 1-12
Friday, February 15 – Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion Ep 1-12
This marathon will lead up to a big event managed by Crunchyroll: their annual anime awards. The ceremony will be held on February 16 at 6:00 p.m. PST and shown via Twitch. You can read up on the event’s full list of categories and nominees below:
Anime of the Year
A Place Further Than the Universe
Devilman Crybaby
Megalobox
Violet Evergarden
Hinamatsuri
Zombie Land Saga
Best Animation
Violet Evergarden
Devilman Crybaby
Megalobox
A Place Further Than the Universe
Bloom into You
My Hero Academia Season 3
Best Opening Sequence
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
DARLING in the FRANXX
Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler
Pop Team Epic
Aggretsuko
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Best Ending Sequence
Megalobox
Attack on Titan Season 3
After the Rain
FLCL Alternative
Revue Starlight
FLCL Progressive
Best Film
The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
Mirai of the Future
Liz and the Blue Bird
Mazinger Z: Infinity
Fireworks
Best Character Design
Violet Evergarden
Devilman Crybaby
Zombie Land Saga
Megalobox
Aggretsuko
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Best Boy
Kotaro Tatsumi
-Zombie Land Saga
Honda-san
-Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San
Izuku Midoriya
-My Hero Academia Season 3
Sakuta Azusagawa
-Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
Haida
-Aggretsuko
Joe
-Megalobox
Best Girl
Anzu
-Hinamatsuri
Hinata Miyake
-A Place Further Than the Universe
Lily Hoshikawa
-Zombie Land Saga
Asirpa
-Golden Kamuy
Nadeshiko Kagamihara
-Laid-Back Camp
Mai Sakurajima
-Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
Best VA Performance (JP)
Mamoru Miyano
-Kotaro Tatsumi, Zombie Land Saga
Soma Saito
-Honda-San, Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San
Megumi Han
-Miki Makimura, Devilman Crybaby
Nao Toyama
-Rin Shima, Laid-Back Camp
Rareko
-Retsuko, Aggretsuko
Reina Ueda
-Akane Shinjo, SSSS.Gridman
Best VA Performance (EN)
Kari Wahlgren
-Haruko Haruhara, FLCL Progressive
Christopher Sabat
-All Might, My Hero Academia Season 3
Erica Mendez
-Retsuko, Aggretsuko
David Wald
-Narrator, Mr Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues
Tia Ballard
-Zero Two, DARLING in the FRANXX
Erika Harlacher
-Violet Evergarden, Violet Evergarden
Best Director
Masaaki Yuasa
-Devilman Crybaby
Atsuko Ishizuka
-A Place Further Than the Universe
You Moriyama
-Megalobox
Yohei Suzuki
-Planet With
Taichi Ishidate
-Violet Evergarden
Hiroko Utsumi
-Banana Fish
Best Protagonist
Retsuko
-Aggretsuko
Yumeko Jabami
-Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler
Joe
-Megalobox
Violet Evergarden
-Violet Evergarden
Rimuru Tempest
-That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Sakuta Azusagawa
-Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
Best Antagonist
Ryo Asuka
-Devilman Crybaby
Akane Shinjo
-SSSS.Gridman
All for One
-My Hero Academia Season 3
Yuri
-Megalobox
Tokushiro Tsurumi
-Golden Kamuy
Momonga
-Overlord III
Best Fight Scene Presented by Capcom
Hina vs Anzu
-Hinamatsuri
All for One vs All Might
-My Hero Academia Season 3
Naruto & Sasuke vs Momoshiki
-Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Jiren vs Goku
-Dragon Ball Super
Yami vs Licht
-Black Clover
Satan vs Devilman
-Devilman Crybaby
Best Continuing Series Presented by VRV
The Ancient Magus’ Bride
Dragon Ball Super
Black Clover
March comes in like a lion
One Piece
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations