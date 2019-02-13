Crunchyroll, Twitch Streaming Best 2018 Anime Marathon

2018 has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean netizens are ready to forget all it brought. After all, the year welcomed in a host of stellar anime debuts, and Crunchyroll is honoring a few of those series right now.

In case you weren’t aware, Crunchyroll has teamed up with Twitch for an epic anime marathon.

“In celebration of the upcoming Anime Awards, Crunchyroll and our friends at Twitch are teaming up to bring you a marathon of some of our favorite anime of 2018! This includes Awards-nominated titles like Golden Kamuy and Planet With, as well as Laid-Back Camp, Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion, and MORE,” Crunchyroll confirmed.

The marathon began on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST and it will run until Friday. You can check out the marathon’s remaining schedule below:

Wednesday, February 13 – Planet With Ep 1-12

Thursday, February 14 – ZOMBIE LAND SAGA Ep 1-12

Friday, February 15 – Angolmois: Record of Mongol Invasion Ep 1-12

This marathon will lead up to a big event managed by Crunchyroll: their annual anime awards. The ceremony will be held on February 16 at 6:00 p.m. PST and shown via Twitch. You can read up on the event’s full list of categories and nominees below:

Anime of the Year

A Place Further Than the Universe

Devilman Crybaby

Megalobox

Violet Evergarden

Hinamatsuri

Zombie Land Saga

Best Animation

Violet Evergarden

Devilman Crybaby

Megalobox

A Place Further Than the Universe

Bloom into You

My Hero Academia Season 3

Best Opening Sequence

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

DARLING in the FRANXX

Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler

Pop Team Epic

Aggretsuko

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Best Ending Sequence

Megalobox

Attack on Titan Season 3

After the Rain

FLCL Alternative

Revue Starlight

FLCL Progressive

Best Film

The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

Mirai of the Future

Liz and the Blue Bird

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Fireworks

Best Character Design

Violet Evergarden

Devilman Crybaby

Zombie Land Saga

Megalobox

Aggretsuko

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Best Boy

Kotaro Tatsumi

-Zombie Land Saga

Honda-san

-Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San

Izuku Midoriya

-My Hero Academia Season 3

Sakuta Azusagawa

-Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Haida

-Aggretsuko

Joe

-Megalobox

Best Girl

Anzu

-Hinamatsuri

Hinata Miyake

-A Place Further Than the Universe

Lily Hoshikawa

-Zombie Land Saga

Asirpa

-Golden Kamuy

Nadeshiko Kagamihara

-Laid-Back Camp

Mai Sakurajima

-Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Best VA Performance (JP)

Mamoru Miyano

-Kotaro Tatsumi, Zombie Land Saga

Soma Saito

-Honda-San, Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-San

Megumi Han

-Miki Makimura, Devilman Crybaby

Nao Toyama

-Rin Shima, Laid-Back Camp

Rareko

-Retsuko, Aggretsuko

Reina Ueda

-Akane Shinjo, SSSS.Gridman

Best VA Performance (EN)

Kari Wahlgren

-Haruko Haruhara, FLCL Progressive

Christopher Sabat

-All Might, My Hero Academia Season 3

Erica Mendez

-Retsuko, Aggretsuko

David Wald

-Narrator, Mr Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues

Tia Ballard

-Zero Two, DARLING in the FRANXX

Erika Harlacher

-Violet Evergarden, Violet Evergarden

Best Director

Masaaki Yuasa

-Devilman Crybaby

Atsuko Ishizuka

-A Place Further Than the Universe

You Moriyama

-Megalobox

Yohei Suzuki

-Planet With

Taichi Ishidate

-Violet Evergarden

Hiroko Utsumi

-Banana Fish

Best Protagonist

Retsuko

-Aggretsuko

Yumeko Jabami

-Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler

Joe

-Megalobox

Violet Evergarden

-Violet Evergarden

Rimuru Tempest

-That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Sakuta Azusagawa

-Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Best Antagonist

Ryo Asuka

-Devilman Crybaby

Akane Shinjo

-SSSS.Gridman

All for One

-My Hero Academia Season 3

Yuri

-Megalobox

Tokushiro Tsurumi

-Golden Kamuy

Momonga

-Overlord III

Best Fight Scene Presented by Capcom

Hina vs Anzu

-Hinamatsuri

All for One vs All Might

-My Hero Academia Season 3

Naruto & Sasuke vs Momoshiki

-Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Jiren vs Goku

-Dragon Ball Super

Yami vs Licht

-Black Clover

Satan vs Devilman

-Devilman Crybaby

Best Continuing Series Presented by VRV

The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Dragon Ball Super

Black Clover

March comes in like a lion

One Piece

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations