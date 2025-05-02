My Hero Academia Creator Reveals Toga’s Fate Was Originally Very Different

My Hero Academia’s manga has ended but the anime adaptation still has one major season left before it does the same. The eighth and final season of the anime from Studio BONES will arrive this fall, along with the current spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, exploring a new side of UA Academy’s world. To help celebrate the superhero shonen series, Japan has released a new fan book titled “My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book,” which not only housed new material but shocking commentary from creator Koehi Horikoshi. Said commentary reveals plenty, with one of the biggest shocks being the original fate of Toga.

Warning. If you don’t want My Hero Academia’s final chapter spoiled, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory with this one. As fans witnessed in the anime’s seventh season, Himiko Toga ended her fight against Ochaco and the heroes as she realized that she wasn’t that different from the crime fighters she was battling. Thanks to her fight against Uravity, the gravity-manipulating hero was struggling to live as the battle caused her to nearly bleed out. In a shocking twist, Toga decided to give Ochaco a blood transfusion which was able to save the Class 1-A student’s life but in doing so, the League of Villains member lost her own. Thanks to the fan book, Kohei Horikoshi seemingly had a different plan in mind.

The World Where Toga Lived

According to Kohei Horikoshi’s editor, Imamura, Toga was meant to survive the final war but would eventually change his mind. The initial idea saw the blood-drinking villain living in prison following the fight against Shigaraki and All For One, finding a new lease on life within confinement. Another idea that Horikoshi had was to leave her status ambiguous, not revealing whether she had lived or died as Ochaco would leave a syringe of blood waiting, only for it to go missing so as to let fans decide whether Toga had lived or not.

Horikoshi, according to the final fan book, ultimately decided to kill Toga to make sure that someone would be held responsible for the big series-ending battle. Of course, editor Imamura was more than happy with Toga’s death especially, as he notes, said installment pulled in some great ratings for the series. The shapeshifting blood drinker became one of the series’ biggest villains and even with her gone, her legacy with the anime world remains.

My Hero Academia in 2025

Unfortunately, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn’t hinted at the superhero universe making a comeback in the future. No sequels and/or spin-offs have been announced since Deku and Class 1-A finished their fight against Shigaraki, though the mangaka hasn’t been shy about creating new art for UA Academy since. My Hero Academia will easily go down as one of the biggest superhero anime franchises and nothing can take that fact away from Horikoshi himself.

