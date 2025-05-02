Spy x Family Season 3 Shares New Look At Bond

Spy x Family’s third season is set to be one of the biggest arrivals for this fall anime season. Hitting the small screen this October, the co-production of CloverWorks and Wit Studio isn’t only bringing back Loid, Yor, and Anya, but the faux family’s trusty pooch. To get the clairvoyant canine hyped for what is to come, Bond Forger is front and center in a new preview wherein the upcoming anime season will have plenty for him to do. Even though Bond can’t chat with his fellow Forgers, he remains a fan-favorite character in the series and might take the cake for one of anime’s best and brightest dogs.

For those who need a refresher on Bond, the Forger family dog is far different from many of the other canines populating this anime world. Thanks to experiments performed on the pooch, Bond can see into the future and predict events that will transpire. Since the Forger canine doesn’t have the ability to talk, it’s up to Anya to scan his mind in an effort to save her parents, and herself, from potential harm. Considering the events that are set to take place in Spy x Family season three, Bond’s usefulness to the Forgers might come in handy.

cloverworks & wit

Why Spy x Family Season 3 Will Raise The Stakes

Perhaps the biggest arc that will be a part of Spy x Family Season 3 is the “Red Circus Arc,” a storyline that features an extremist group that just so happens to cross one of the Forgers. Specifically, the terrorist organization kidnaps Anya and her classmates at Eden Academy during a field trip, putting the psychic member of the family in some dire straits. Ironically, the storyline mostly focuses on Anya as Loid and Yor hang out in the background but there will be plenty for the spy and assassin to do.

The other major storyline that will take place in the anime adaptation’s upcoming season is the “Friendship Schemes Arc.” This story will see Yor finding herself becoming friends with a major player in their world, which might just be a key aspect of Twilight accomplishing his mission. Much like the encounter with the Red Circus, Anya will also have something to do here as she will attempt to make sure her budding friendship with Damian only grows. Ultimately, Spy x Family season three is set to be a big one for the franchise as a whole.

Spy x Family Continues

In a world where major shonen series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have ended, the Forger family is carrying a lot of weight on their shoulders. In recent years, Spy x Family has become a mover and shaker within the shonen world and creator Tatsuya Endo hasn’t hinted at a conclusion for the Forgers anytime soon. Fingers crossed that Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bong still have years of stories to come.

Via Spy x Family