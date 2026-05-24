Crunchyroll’s Best Action Fantasy of The Year Gets a New Release Amid Season 2

Wistoria: Wand and Sword is easily one of the biggest anime of the year, especially since it already gathered quite a wide fanbase after its first season in 2024. The story is based on a manga written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Aoi Toshi. Omori is renowned for writing another acclaimed fantasy series, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The anime is currently airing the second season, and it’s currently in a crucial phase as Will Serfort graduates along with the rest of his peers and ascends to the tower of the Magia Vander. The manga began serialization in 2020 and begins when Will was already in the final year of the academy, working diligently to earn enough credits and head towards the tower. However, in 2024, Omori also released a prequel novel focusing on Will and Elfaria’s childhood and how they were forced to be separated.

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Elfaria’s talents were acknowledged right away, and she became a Magia Vander at a young age. On the other hand, Will, who had no magic power, was forced to stay at the academy and grind credits by killing monsters in the dungeon. Following the popularity of the anime, the official X handle of Yen Press confirmed the English release of the prequel novel. While the release date and pre-order details haven’t been announced yet, fans can expect new updates this year.

What Is Wistoria: Wand and Sword‘s Prequel About?

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

The prequel story follows Will and Elfaria as they enroll at Regarden Magical Academy to keep the promise of becoming a Magia Vander they made to each other. While Elfaria had unparalleled talents as an Ice Mage, Will was never able to use magic at all. Despite the difference in their abilities, the duo faced their own challenges. Elfaria was soon scouted by the Tower and became the youngest Magia Vander in history. Magia Vander can’t leave the Tower too often because they’re responsible for overlooking the barrier.

Not only that, since ordinary mages or any other person can’t enter the Tower whenever they want, it was almost impossible for Will and Elfaria to meet. Seeing that there’s nothing he could do but accept that Elfaria is being taken away, Will falls into despair while agonizing over his weakness. However, he soon picks up a sword and continues fighting despite a major drawback. While Will is unable to use magic, he has another talent all of his own that not many people were able to recognize.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Is All Set For Will and Elfaria’s Reunion

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Pictures

Will’s efforts during the Terminala were recognized by the entire academy, since he managed to single-handedly save the Capital. Despite barely being able to make the cut, he was allowed the chance to ascend to the tower at the final moment. However, he has even more challenges ahead of him as he still has to prove himself worthy of being one of those on the path to becoming a Magia Vander.

Although he has finally entered the tower, the gap between him and Elfaria is still as wide as ever. Even so, their highly anticipated reunion is all but confirmed now that Will can stay at the Tower. While his journey continues, the world prepares for the fateful day when the barrier will collapse, and everything will be engulfed in flames once more.

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