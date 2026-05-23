El Tigre Creator Talks Dark Series Revival

Over the history of Nickelodeon’s NickToons, El Tigre has been a series that has developed quite a following for only having one season. Premiering in 2007, the Paramount-owned animated series was brought to life by legendary animator Jorge Gutierrez, who animation enthusiasts might know for Book of Life and The Simpsons. During a recent panel at the anime convention, MomoCon, Jorge revealed that not only is he working to bring El Tigre back from the dead, but he is in active discussions with Paramount to do just that. Surprisingly enough, Gutierrez even discussed the revival’s plot, which might be far darker than many fans might think.

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During this weekend’s MomoCon, Gutierrez noted that while he is currently working on several projects, including new television series for Disney, a new movie for Netflix, and a Warner Bros Speedy Gonzalez movie, he is still thinking of his Nickelodeon series. As Jorge describes it, the El Tigre revival will “see a twenty-year-old version of Manny Rivera return to the present, meeting the other characters he once knew. Future Manny tells Frida that she must eliminate El Tigre’s father and grandfather, or the world will be destroyed.” While this revival is far from confirmed, the fact that Gutierrez is in active discussions to make this a reality is good news for El Tigre.

How The El Tigre Revival Might Happen

Nickelodeon

Ironically enough, a wild series of events took place in recent years to get the ball rolling on an El Tigre revival. Specifically, Gutierrez himself confirmed at Momocon that the discussions were thanks to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, the video game that included his masked protagonist. Hilariously enough, El Tigre wasn’t supposed to be a part of the game’s cast, but once Jorge saw an image of his character fighting an opponent, he shared the image, believing it was real. When Nickelodeon saw the popular demand for Jorge’s character, the game producers decided to place him into the game, creating some serious groundswell for the character that hadn’t been seen in years.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out El Tigre, it’s currently available to stream on Paramount+ in its entirety. The series stars its titular protagonist as he discovers that while his father is a superhero, his grandfather is one of the world’s greatest supervillains at the same time. Stuck between good and evil, Manny has to choose which of his mentors he will follow. Ironically enough, on top of taking a darker tone, Gutierrez is hoping to resurrect other NickToons with this potential revival. Also during MomoCon, the animator revealed that he hopes to bring in the franchises of My Life as a Teenage Robot and Invader Zim, bringing in the leads from each. Gutierrez even went so far as to confirm that he had approval from both creators for Zim and Jenny, proving how serious he is about the crossover.

What do you think of this wild new premise for El Tigre? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!