Crunchyroll’s Best Mystery Series Is Getting a Live-Action Adaptation

As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll is home to many incredible anime and even several Donghua, a term used for Chinese animation. While Japanese animated series garner most of the attention, the Chinese animation industry has been on the rise for quite a while now. Link Click, which debuted in 2021, is an original story and is considered one of the best supernatural mysteries in recent times. The series will be releasing its third season in the Fall 2026 anime lineup. However, before the anime’s highly anticipated return, Tokai TV confirmed that the series will be adapted into a live-action drama. It will start broadcasting from April 11, airing 10 episodes, and conclude on June 13th.

Co-produced by Bilibili, the drama will star Taiki Sato and Kanata Hongo in the lead roles as Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, respectively. Hiroaki Yuasa, best known for Ultraman and several acclaimed drama series, will serve as the director. Additionally, Atsuhiro Tomioka, one of the most renowned names in the anime industry, best known for One Piece, will be serving as the series composer. The live-action has only shared the first look at the main characters, but a trailer has yet to be revealed. More information will likely be revealed in March as the premiere approaches.

Link Click Live-Action Will Change The Setting

Image Courtesy of Bilibili

Since the drama will be broadcast in Japan, the setting and the names of the characters will be changed to Japanese to better suit the audience. The official website of Tokai TV shared a first look at the studio, which looks considerably different from the anime but has the same mysterious vibe to it. The retro-looking photo studio where the main characters work is located in Tokyo. Toki (Cheng Xiaoshi) supports Hikaru (Lu Guang) as a co-owner of the studio. However, beneath the seemingly ordinary photo studio lies a secret about helping people overcome their past regrets.

What Is The Story of Link Click?

Image Courtesy of LAN

This mystery time-travel series follows Xiaoshi Cheng and Guang Lu, who work in a small shop called “Time Photo Studio.” While their work appears to be fairly simple, the shop also provides a special service where the duo uses their supernatural abilities to enter photographs and grant the clients’ requests as long as they don’t include tinkering with the past. Xiaoshi can enter a photo and take over the body of the person who clicked it, while Guang navigates the past by looking at the pictures.

He makes the perfect partner to support Xiaoshi the entire time he is inside the photos. However, there’s one crucial rule Xiaoshi must abide by, no matter the cost. He has to leave the past untouched since even one wrong move would have grave consequences, more than anyone can handle. While you wait for the live-action series and the third anime season, don’t forget to catch up with the first two seasons on Crunchyroll.

