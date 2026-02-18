Anime’s Weirdest Isekai Shares New Update For 2026

The isekai genre has become a force of nature within the anime world, as the series under this umbrella have found different, energetic ways to stick to a similar formula. “Isekai” routinely sees a protagonist go from a mundane environment into one of magic and the supernatural, with some anime shows stretching these premises to wild parameters. This year, one of the most bizarre, biggest isekai anime adaptations is returning to the small screen, and the franchise has a brand new update to get fans back into the world of mystical vending machines.

Reborn As a Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon presented a storyline that saw its isekai protagonist returning to the land of the living as a sentient vending machine. Filled with useful tools that can be implemented by dungeon crawlers in this universe, the anime returns this year for a third season. Since premiering in 2023, the isekai has become a fan-favorite thanks to its bizarre storyline, making for its third season one of the most hyped arrivals of 2026 within the anime realm. With both the light novels and manga chapters in the franchise still being forged by series creator Hirukuma, we could see more seasons past the upcoming third. You can check out the new preview for Reborn As a Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon below.

Anime’s Biggest Vending Machine Returns

Like many other isekai anime series, Reborn As a Vending Machine explored a supernatural world in the style of “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Lord of the Rings.” Fit to bursting with wizards, monsters, magical items, and creatures of all shapes and sizes, the hilarity of the anime comes from the various aspects of the main character, Boxxo. Despite the fact that the protagonist can distribute magical items, Boxxo cannot move under his own volition and routinely has to be carted around by his allies. This makes for some wild scenarios that are sure to be a part of season three. Ironically enough, as mentioned earlier, the manga and light novels have continued, but the original novel series that introduced the world to this isekai ended in 2016.

As for the isekai world in 2026, some big movers and shakers are set to make a comeback. On top of Reborn As a Vending Machine, I Now Wander The Dungeon’s third season, some other anime franchises are set to return in the coming months. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World will return for its fourth season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will get both a new season and a movie, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will hit the screen once again for season three. While isekai franchises might be wildly different from one another, the stories have struck a chord amongst anime fans to help the medium hit new heights.

