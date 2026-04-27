Cunchyroll’s Major Shonen Anime Has Exciting News For Fans After Finale

Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s action Shonen manga, Fire Force, an anime adaptation was released in 2019 and became a global hit. The series is often praised for its unique world-building in a post-apocalyptic era, thrilling action, and, most of all, one of the most satisfying endings in the Shonen demographic. The manga reached its conclusion in 2022 when fans were still expecting the anime’s return with a third season. More than four years since the second season’s finale, Fire Force returned with a third season in Spring 2025 and confirmed to wrap up the story in two cours.

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The anime released the second cour of Season 32026, and officially ended seven years after its debut. The finale also teases Soul Eater‘s return, which serves as a sequel to Fire Force. The Soul Eater manga was released in 2003 and ended after ten years of serialization before Ookubo returned with a prequel series. While it does have an anime adaptation, it’s criticized for changing the story, and it didn’t adapt everything, which is why fans are expecting the reboot. While there’s no official announcement regarding Soul Eater‘s return, following the exciting finale of Fire Force, the series is all set for its return with an exhibition this year.

Fire Force Is Holding an Exhibition in 2026

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The exhibition was announced on April 24th, 2026, and will be held in Tokyo and Osaka this year. The dates and locations have been shared in the visual, along with a new look at the beloved characters. Additionally, the official website of the art exhibition reveals that a live drawing event with Ohkubo will be held, which turned out to be a major surprise for fans. Unfortunately, only those in Japan will be able to attend the exhibition and watch the manga creator drawing live.

The exhibition was teased by an official Soul Eater account on X with a single panel from the Fire Force manga. The post immediately went viral and sparked rumors about the Soul Eater anime. However, the account was later rebranded as Fire Force Exhibition, which was initially disappointing, but regardless, the project is still intriguing.

Fire Force Has One of The Best Endings in Shonen

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Fire Force is one of those stories that keeps getting better as the story continues, even in the final arc. All the mysteries revealed throughout the story connect to a point where the bizarre world finally makes sense as the characters fight for a better future. The final arc features the battle against the doppelgängers while Shinra faces an otherworldly entity and unlocks a new power he never knew he had.

Not only that, but the two-chapter epilogue concludes the story without dragging anything too much and leaves no loose ends. The new world is now free from spontaneous human combustions and has completely turned bizarre yet more peaceful.

In the epilogue, Shinra fulfills his dream of becoming a hero, and the world finally knows peace since no one is there to threaten their safety anymore. The ending shapes the world that the Soul Eater manga is set in, where characters deal with new threats. All episodes of Fire Force are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, so don’t forget to catch up before the sequel returns.

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