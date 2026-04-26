Black Clover Finale Promo Teases Asta’s Wizard King Future

Black Clover is fast approaching the release of its final chapter, and a new tease for the grand finale is setting up Asta to be the Ultimate Wizard King. Black Clover has been working through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series for the past few years since it shifted over to a new quarterly release schedule. And after ending the final battle against Lucius Zogratis earlier this year, the manga is looking like it’s finally set to end after 11 long years of serialization and many tough fights for Asta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has announced that it has reached dropping with Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine this May. With the first reveal of its official cover art for the new issue coming in just a few more days from the time of this writing (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X), Black Clover is getting ready for its grand finale with an ultimate tease that Asta is able to finally become the Wizard King that he had set out to be since it all began. Check out the promo below.

Black Clover Sets Up for Asta’s Ultimate Wizard King Finale

Jump GIGA 2026 SPRING Preview in Issue #22/23 2026.



Black Clover by Yuki Tabata is reaching its 'Serialization Climax'. Information on bonus appendixes will be revealed in Jump PRESS on April 27th.



The issue out on May 1st, 2026. pic.twitter.com/xEjVHIbL0D — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 26, 2026

Black Clover‘s “Serialization Climax” , and will be featuring three new chapters helping to bring the story to its ultimate grand finale. This finale will also be running alongside a special interview featuring Asta voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara, so there are lots of reasons to be excited. But with this cover art for the release, and the upcoming climax, it really does all paint the picture that the story is going to come to its end right before the anime comes back for a new season.

Black Clover has been in the middle of various climaxes for the past few months, and each update through the year has seen major developments taking place. But with only three more chapters left to go in the story, and presumably no epilogue or future entry coming later this Summer, there are some major story beats that the series needs to be sure to take care of before it hits that grand finale. That includes revealing whether or not Asta is going to be the Wizard King.

Is Asta Going to Be the Wizard King in Black Clover’s Ending?

Courtesy of Shueisha

But the main question at the end of the day is whether or not Asta is going to be crowned as the next Wizard King. He’s been setting out to accomplish this goal from the very beginning of the series, so at this point it would feel like Black Clover’s ending is lacking if he somehow doesn’t make his dream come true. He’s gained a lot of notoriety since the fights against the Spade Kingdom began among the rest of the Clover Kingdom, but there’s a fear that the series is going to pull a Naruto.

The Clover Kingdom needs an immediate Wizard King following Julius Novachrono’s death earlier this year, and that might mean that someone else is appointed the Wizard King before Asta reaches a point where he’s “ready” for it. That would feel awful in a series like this one where Asta has made so many other impossible things happen, so hopefully Black Clover can do what it needs to and give Asta the crown when it’s all over.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!