Fire Force: All Arcs Ranked From Worst to Best

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force manga! More than four years since the second season’s finale, Fire Force returned with a third season in Spring 2025 and confirmed to wrap up the story in two cours. The second part premiered in Winter 2026 and is setting up for the story’s finale. Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s acclaimed manga, the series is often praised for its unique world-building in a post-apocalyptic era, thrilling action, captivating story, and, most of all, one of the most satisfying endings in Shonen. The story centers around Shinra Kusakabe and the Special Fire Force Company 8, which attempts to uncover the truth behind spontaneous human combustion, which has been a source of terror among the public.

The manga, which concluded in 2022, released 304 chapters, all of which are split across 25 short arcs. Although each arc of the series is incredible in its own right, there’s always something better than the other.

25) Introduction Arc

Fire Force does an excellent job in setting up the premise of the story through the introductions of the protagonist and the Special Fire Force Company 8. It also explains the power system, all the mysteries, including the spontaneous human combustion and Shinra’s past, that must be explored through the story.

24) Stigma Arc

Company 8 decides to investigate Asakusa to see if the Lieutenant of Company 7, Konro Sagamiya, has any connection to the White Clad. Meanwhile, Shinra and Arthur continue to train under Benimaru, not knowing that Tamaki also plans to join them in hopes of overcoming her weakness.

23) Preacher Pursuit Arc

As soon as Shinra became a Fire Soldier, he learned about the true goal behind his company and that he must do everything in his power to support them in investigating the reason behind human combustion. The arc features the story of how the Special Fire Force Company 8 was formed and everything that led Akitaru Ōbi down this path, even though he is not a pyrokinetic.

22) VS. Special Fire Force Company 4 Arc

Shinra’s list of unanswered questions keeps increasing as he plans to meet the Battalion Commander to know more about the Adolla Link. However, something unexpected happens that changes everything he knows about the strange power he possesses.

21) Vulcan’s Workshop Arc

Company 8 is still fairly new and severely lacks manpower, which is why they desperately seek a talented engineer to help their cause. Ōbi always wanted to hire Vulcan, but the latter was adamant about never working with anyone related to Haijima Industries. After Shinra, Arthur, and Iris went to find him, they learn about Vulcan’s past.

20) VS. Special Fire Force Company 5 Arc

The story didn’t waste any time before starting to unravel the mysteries behind the spontaneous human combustion. The captain of Company 5 climbed through the ranks overnight after making a groundbreaking discovery. This leads to an all-out battle between Companies 5 and 8 as the dark truth behind the supposedly natural phenomenon comes to light.

19) Haijima Industries Arc

One of the victims of Rekka Hoshimiya was discovered to possess an Adolla Burst and was sent to Haijima Industries. He was forced to undergo brutal training to control his powers, but Shinra and Company 8 managed find out about it. The direct confrontation between Haijima Industries and Company 8 takes an unexpected turn when members of the White Clad show up, resulting in an unlikely alliance.

18) Fifth Pillar Arc

Company 8 and the White Clad were more than ready for the awakening of the Fifth Pillar, one of the chosen ones with the power of the Adolla Burst and Adolla Link. However, Shinra’s desire to help out the young girl backfires after she lets her dark side consume her. Not only that, but the Fire Soldiers face a major setback after an Infernal breakout.

17) Iris Arc

The arc is only four chapters long, but it questions the very foundation of the world through Iris’s perspective. As someone who spent almost her entire life worshipping the Holy Sol, her faith begins to shake after learning that the foundation of the Temple was a part of an elaborate scheme.

16) Arthur’s Adventure Arc

Arthur’s chatic mind can create all kinds of absurd scenarios as long as he continues to believe in his power. Knowing how Arthur’s powers work, Vulcan is more than willing to indulge in his fantasies as he organizes an adventure for his friend, creating a series of hilarious events.

15) Joint Investigation Arc

The arc centers around Maki, who is forced to return to her family and work safely from her father’s office. However, she is unable to forget the days she spent at Company 8, even though there were times she had to deal with incredibly dangerous situations. Meanwhile, Companies 2 and 8 enter the Netherworld for a joint investigation, but are stuck in a conundrum where no one other than Maki can save them from.

14) Return to St. Raffles Arc

Season 3 finally delves deeper into the mystery behind the unfortunate tragedy of Iris and Hibana’s convent. Companies 1 and 5 were both investigating the past incident, and it led them to the ruins of St. Raffles Convent, where they came face to face with the perpetrator of the incident.

13) Final Pillar Arc

The clock is ticking before another Great Cataclysm as the final battle pillar shows up. This arc serves as the prologue of the final battle, as Shinra returns to join the fight and become the hero he always wanted to be. The six-chapter arc was adapted into only one episode, highlighting some of the best moments in the series.

12) Kusakabe History Arc

While Shinra had to live with the stain of killing his family despite being innocent, Sho’s childhood was stolen from him when he was captured by the White Clad. However, he began to learn more about the world after his fateful reunion with his brother. Determined to get to the bottom of the truth, Sho and Arrow return to the surface world so the boy can learn about his family’s history.

11) VS. Special Fire Force Company 1 Arc

Although it’s only the third arc of the series, it highlights some of the most exciting moments espcially the unexpected secrets buried in Company 1, the strongest and best company in the entire brigade. As Shinra and Arthur infiltrate as trainees and investigate the company from the shadows, they get entangled in another dangerous situation.

10) Asakusa Arc

Benimaru Shinmon is the strongest Fire Soldier in all companies, and the Asakusa Arc explains why he received that title. Company 8 desperately wanted to form an alliance with Benimaru, but they face a major setback when the White Clad sets them up and unleashes chaos in Asakusa.

9) Ōbi’s Rescue Arc

The White Clad finally decides to get rid of Obi with the help of Company 8 by setting up a formal arrest. Shinra and the others don’t plan on staying still while knowing their Captain will be executed. They rush to rescue him, but the one standing before Shinra is one of the strongest Fire Soldiers and someone he looks up to.

8) Asakusa Showdown Arc

Benimaru gets another moment to shine as he faces off against the doppelgänger of Hibachi Shinmon, his foster father, who threatens all of Tokyo. The arc not only features the best fight of the strongest Fire Soldier, but it also sheds light on his past.

7) VS. Holy Sol Temple Arc

Joker and Benimaru form an unlikely alliance to infiltrate the Holy Sol Temple as the latter learns about the horrifying secrets hidden deep within. Furthermore, it also reveals Joker’s tragic past as well as the reason he and Leonard Burns wear eyepatches and the secret they share.

6) Netherworld Arc

The Netherworld is simply an underground train network underneath Japan, where the White Clad and the Holy Sol Temple hid many dark secrets. Since they didn’t want people to learn about the truth, they forbade entry, but that wouldn’t stop Company 8 from investigating. The arc also features the fateful battle between the Kusakabe brothers as Sho’s horrifying powers come to light.

5) Epilogue Arc

Fire Force is often praised for one of the best endings in Shonen, which is why, despite being only two chapters long, it ranks fifth in this list. The epilogue focuses on the aftermath of the final battle in a world where human combustions don’t occur anymore. Shinra fulfills his dream of becoming a hero, and the world finally knows peace since no one is there to threaten their safety anymore.

4) Chinese Peninsula Arc

Since most of the world has been destroyed during the Great Cataclysm over 200 years ago, Tokyo is the only technologically advanced place standing. Fire Force companies had no choice but to go on an expedition in the Chinese Peninsula, where they discovered some of the biggest secrets about the Amaterasu. The arc unravels countless mysteries, taking the first step towards answering all the major questions.

3) Battle of Amaterasu Arc

The White Clad is only one step closer to its goal as they plan to unlock Amaterasu using the key stolen from Vulcan. Company 8 and all their allies waste no time in challenging the villains in order to protect the Internal Generator. It also features the rematch between Arthur and Dragon.

2) Stone Pillars Arc

This shocking arc features the White Clad preparing for the Second Cataclysm while Obi is doing everything he can to form a united front. Fire Force and Haijima Industries work in tandem to save the city when a Giant Infernal from the ocean’s depths. Meanwhile, Shinra learns about a completely different world from the one he is in.

1) Great Cataclysm Arc

Fire Force is one of those series that keeps getting better as the story continues. The final arc is easily considered the best, not only because of the thrilling battles but also because everything revealed throughout the story connects at one point and explains the truth about the world. The battle against the doppelgängers continues, but Shinra has to defeat an otherworldly entity altogether.

