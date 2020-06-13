Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals a Ton of New Gameplay and Story Details

✖

A smattering of Cyberpunk 2077 details have been revealed, giving PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC gamers looking forward to the new title from CD Projekt Red a better idea of what to expect. Included in this new wave of details, are story and gameplay tidbits, as well as information about how the game is improving on certain elements of CD Projekt Red's last game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The details themselves come way of developers on the game, Miles Tost and Philipp Weber, who talked about the title at length with German outlet Gamestar. Below, you can check out a quick rundown of every salient new detail shared:

The improvements in level design from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Cyberpunk 2077 is similar to the jump from The Witcher 2 to The Witcher 3.

There won't be as many map icons in Cyberpunk 2077 in order not to overwhelm players who thought The Witcher 3's map was too cluttered with icons.

At least 700 people are working on the game.

There are about 3x as many ways to solve a mission compared to The Witcher 3. For each mission, CD Projekt Red thought about what is the dumbest thing a player could do, and they accounted for it. This includes, for example, stopping to get a burger.

1000s of NPCs will have handmade routines.

No rules when it comes to quest design. Once a quest is finished, the team keeps playing it and playing it until release in order to make sure it's perfect come launch.

Keanu Reeves being in the game was established about a year before the announcement.

Big improvements are currently being made to the melee fight system shown in the most recent trailer.

When inside the "Cyberspace," players can summon fantasy-RPG-like creatures and warriors.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on September 17.

