New Cyberpunk 2077 Image Shows Off Amazing Detail

Now that the release date for Cyberpunk 2077 is officially know, fans of the upcoming title are looking forward to the next look gameplay. As they did at last year’s E3, this year’s event saw CD Projekt Red show off a new gameplay demo behind closed doors, with it set to go public during PAX West, which isn’t for another month. Of course, this hasn’t stopped the devs from talking about the game as well as releasing new looks at just how detailed it is. That said, a new image has appeared and it is a thing of beauty.

Posted to the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit by user “AltmanBePraised1,” the new image comes from Xbox: The Official Magazine. Story director Marcin Blacha recently discussed the upcoming game with the magazine, which is likely why the image below was included. It shows what looks to be V, the player character, on a motorcycle in an underground garage of sorts that seems to be where some people call home. The lighting alone is gorgeous and paired with the puddles on the ground as well as the various objects in the environment, it really is showing off the beauty Cyberpunk 2077 contains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview with Xbox: The Official Magazine, Blacha discussed a few different things about the upcoming game, including the connection between Johnny Silverhand and V as well as their process of picking Keanu Reeves to play the character. In addition to this, he also talked about player freedom. “We try very hard for the players to always have a say in what’s going on,” Blacha said. “We do that either through using dialogue to influence the situation or by simply giving players the freedom to move or look around during dialogue or cutscenes.

“Also, we try to never break immersion – in the 2018 demo, remember how we connected to the woman in the bathtub? Information was presented directly on the cornea. If you don’t use fast travel, there are no loading screens, too. Finally, there’s character creation, where we plan to give you options to create the V you can say is yours. From choosing a body type to facial features, hairstyles, skin tone, voice-theres a lot there to play with.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the upcoming experience, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready to jump into the incredibly detailed Night City? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!