Dandadan Drops New Live-Action Trailer Ahead of Season 3

Dandadan fans are currently waiting on the third season of the anime, but the franchise is breaking out with a whole new live-action release that you’ll want to keep an eye out for. The anime adaptation for Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan has been one of the biggest standout hits of the last few years, and has steadily taken over the world over its first two seasons. Now with a third season of the anime now in the works, the franchise is set to get even bigger from here on out with all sorts of new projects.

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Dandadan Season 3 won’t be hitting our screens until next year, but thankfully there’s a new live-action stage play coming to Japan not long from now. This new stage play will be offering a whole new adaptation of what has been seen with the anime thus far, and to get fans hyped a special trailer has been released. Showing off how all of the characters will be making the jump to live-action, you can check out the cool trailer for the Dandadan live-action stage play below.

Dandadan Stage Play Releases First Trailer

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Titled DAN DA DAN Occult Stage, the new stage play is coming to Japan later this August. It will be directed by Imagine Ito, with a script written by Shinjiro Kameda and music composed by Ryo Konishi. Yuiri Murayama will star as Momo Ayase alongside two different Okarun actors. Raimu Ninomiya will be playing the normal Okarun, and Hiroki Hyakuna will be the fully transformed Okarun after he uses Turbo Granny’s powers. Other confirmed members of the cast thus far include Aoi Nakabeppu as Seiko, Riko Tanaka as Aira Shiratori, and Risa Yamazaki as Acrobatic Silky.

DAN DA DAN Occult Stage will unfortunately be only available in Japan as of the time of this writing, and that’s likely going to continue to be the case. Many popular anime and manga franchises get their own stage plays that are exclusive to Japan, but there are a few occasions where fans in international territories get to see them for themselves with screening events and other limited releases. But we’ll have to wait and see whether or not that will be the case here as Dandadan moves the needle.

When Does Dandadan Season 3 Come Out?

©Yukinobu Tatsu / Shueisha ©Stage “Dandadan” Production Committee

Dandadan Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its premiere sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time. Science SARU will be once again producing the new episodes much like the first two seasons, but further details about potential returning staff or new additions have yet to be confirmed as of this time. Potential streaming plans for the third season have yet to be announced either, but you can catch up with it all on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu and more in the meantime.

Dandadan Season 3 has also confirmed it will feature a returning voice cast from the first two seasons, however, with the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Manjiro, Daichi Fujiwara as Kinta, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo Granny and more all set so far.

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