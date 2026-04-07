Dandadan Reveals Live-Action Adaptation, Junji Ito Crossover to Celebrate Major Anniversary

Momo and Okarun are one of the most popular dynamic duos in the history of anime, with the stars of Dandadan making a big splash thanks to not only their original manga but the first two seasons of their anime adaptation. With a third season already confirmed by Science SARU, the manga marches on, and the shonen series is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a bang. Not only has the prolific master of horror Junji Ito shared his own take on this supernatural world, but a new live-action adaptation of the series has been announced to paint Okarun and Momo in a new light.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, Dandadan has announced that a new live-action stage play production is making its way to Japan later this year. The adaptation will land this August and September in Tokyo and Osaka, respectively. While actors have yet to be announced for the production, several creators who are woking behind-the-scenes have been confirmed. Imato Ito will direct this upcoming live-action adaptation, who has a history with bringing anime franchises to the screen, having previously created a stage production for Mashle: Magic & Muscles. Alongside the live-action adaptation confirmed, horror artist Junji Ito shared his own take on Dandadan, sharing the art that you can witness for yourself below.

Shueisha & Junji Ito

Dandadan Enters The Live-Action World

Science SARU

Following the announcement of the live-action stage play, Dandadan’s creator Yukinobu Tatsumi was more than happy to react to the announcement. Specifically, the manga artist celebrated with, “It’s being made into a stage play! Thank you so much! I never imagined that “Dandadan” would be made into a stage play! This is all thanks to everyone who has been supporting us! The staff and cast are all wonderful people who are making this happen! Please come and experience the excitement of the “Dandadan” stage play!”

When we last left Dandadan’s anime, Okarun and Momo had gained quite a few new allies thanks to their supernatural and extraterrestrial exploits. Specifically, the pair found themselves piloting a mech to take on a giant, rampaging kaiju. With the season two finale introducing an alien girl to the roster, who might throw a major roadblock into the protagonists’ “will they, won’t they” relationship. While anime fans will be waiting until 2027 to see the television series continue, it’s clear that the supernatural shonen has plenty more in the works.

With so many shonen franchises having ended in recent years, or in the throes of their final arcs, Dandadan is still pushing forward with new chapters. Luckily, Yukinobu Tatsumi hasn’t hinted at the series ending anytime soon, and with only five years under the shonen franchise’s belt to date, we could still be following the misadventures of Okarun and Momo for quite some time to come. Whether the shonen franchise will receive a live-action adaptation akin to Netflix’s One Piece is anyone’s guess, but it might only be a matter of time.

What do you think of Dandadan’s live-action adaptation and the crossover with Junji Ito? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!