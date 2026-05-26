Dandadan Returning For Live-Action Release Ahead of Season 3 (First Look Revealed)

DAN DA DAN is currently in the works on its highly anticipated third season, but it’s making a surprising comeback long before it with a new live-action release. Yukinobu Tatsu’s DAN DA DAN has been one of the biggest anime adaptation debuts of the last couple of years, and it had gone viral at a number of moments throughout its first two seasons so far. As the original manga series celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, there are going to be a lot more opportunities for the franchise to take over in the same way.

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DAN DA DAN previously announced that it would be getting a new stage play adaptation in Japan as part of the celebration for its fifth anniversary, but now a first look has been revealed at the new play ahead of its launch. Coming to Japan later this August (with unfortunately no current word on a potential release or way to see it outside of the region), DAN DA DAN Occult Stage has also revealed the first look at how it’s going to make the jump to live-action. You can check it out below.

Dandadan Live-Action Play First Look Revealed

©Yukinobu Tatsu / Shueisha ©Stage “Dandadan” Production Committee

DAN DA DAN Occult Stage will be directed by Imagine Ito, with a script written by Shinjiro Kameda and music composed by Ryo Konishi. Yuiri Murayama will star as Momo Ayase alongside two different Okarun actors. Raimu Ninomiya will be playing the normal Okarun, and Hiroki Hyakuna will be the fully transformed Okarun after he uses Turbo Granny’s powers. Other confirmed members of the cast include Aoi Nakabeppu as Seiko, Riko Tanaka as Aira Shiratori, and Risa Yamazaki as Acrobatic Silky. But unfortunately this is going to be limited to Japan.

This is yet another of the major stage play adaptations that popular anime franchises get, but don’t usually make it outside of Japan. There are choice opportunities, however, as a few of these plays have managed to make it to international screens (with subtitles) thanks to special screening events. It’s not totally outside of the realm of possibility that fans will get to see this stage play for themselves, but for now you’ll have to make a trip to Japan until we get to see that third season in full.

When Does Dandadan Season 3 Come Out?

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

DAN DA DAN Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its premiere sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time. Staff details are still being kept a mystery as of this time, but Science SARU will be overseeing the new episodes much like the first two seasons. Though the voice cast is confirmed to return with Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Manjiro, Daichi Fujiwara as Kinta, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo Granny and more all set thus far.

DAN DA DAN has yet to confirm its potential streaming plans for this third season as of this time, but it’s also the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the first two seasons so far. You can find the anime now streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll and more.

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