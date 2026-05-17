Demon Slayer to Return With New Anime Release Ahead of Infinity Castle Part 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work on its next major Infinity Castle movie, and has announced it’s coming back with a special anime release to keep the fires burning in the meantime. Demon Slayer is gearing up for the next phase of life for the first Infinity Castle film as nearly a year after it first made its debut in Japan. But that also means the wait for the next film in the Infinity Castle trilogy has felt longer than ever.

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But while it’s likely going to be much longer before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 makes its way to theaters, fans will be able to check out the anime in a whole new kind of way in Japan. Demon Slayer has announced the home release of the “Demon Slayer Banquet – Hashira Training Arc” event, which saw the voice actors doing a live performance of key moments from the arc through a special stage reading. Check out the trailer for the event below.

Demon Slayer Reveals New Twist on Hashira Training Arc

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This special “Demon Slayer Banquet – Hashira Training Arc” event took place in Japan earlier this month, and saw fans attend a special stage version of the arc with the voice actors performing for their respective characters live on stage. It will be hitting shelves in Japan on May 27th, but unfortunately there is no international release slated for the event as of this time. But as Demon Slayer prepares for a in the region later this Summer, we’re going to see a lot more forward momentum from the franchise.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting shelves in Japan with its Blu-ray/DVD release on July 29th, but international release plans for its home video launch have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Even more exciting is the fact that after it finally makes its way to home video in the region, it won’t be too much longer before it’s made available for international streaming. So there’s a chance that it will stream before the end of the year if we’re lucky enough.

When Will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ran in theaters across Japan for nine months, and that was a groundbreaking run for any feature film in the region let alone an anime one. That likely means that there’s going to be no rush to get to the second film, and we’re looking at quite a long wait. Ufotable themselves showcased some of their upcoming anime projects with a special event earlier this year, and unfortunately confirmed that 2026 is not looking likely for the next film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 was teased as one of they had highlighted for 2026. This means we’re looking at a potential 2027 release at the earliest, which isn’t too much of wait considering that it will only be two years in between each sequel. It might feel like a long time, but will likely be worth the wait.

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