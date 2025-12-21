Dandadan Season 3 Confirms Release Window With First Look at New Episodes

DAN DA DAN has finally confirmed when Season 3 is coming our way, and has dropped the first look at its new episodes to help celebrate. DAN DAN DAN wrapped up its highly anticipated second season earlier this year, and quickly confirmed that a third season was going to be in the works. But as fans saw the first two seasons of the series pretty much release back to back, the wait for the third season has been curious as fans have been hopeful to get a new update sooner rather than later.

Luckily a new update has come as part of DAN DA DAN‘s presentation during the Jump Festa 2026 event in Japan this weekend. The anime has now confirmed that Season 3 will be making its debut some time in 2027. While this is going to be a much longer wait than fans might have been hoping for given the quick launch of the first two seasons, DAN DA DAN is making things easier with the reveal at the first look at its new episodes. You can check it out below.

What to Know for DAN DA DAN Season 3

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

As detailed via press release, DAN DA DAN Season 3 will be making its premiere in 2027, but a more concrete release date or international release plans have yet to be revealed as of this time. Science SARU will be returning to handle animation production on the new season just like the first two, but potential returning staff details have yet to be revealed as of this time either. But luckily it has been confirmed that the voice cast from the first two seasons will be coming back for their respective roles in the third season.

These include Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Manjiro, Daichi Fujiwara as Kinta, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo Granny, Tomokazu Sugita as Taro, Fumi Hirano as Hana, Masako Isobe as Naki Kito, Mutsumi Tamura as Evil Eye, and Naomo Ohzora as Chiquitita. But interestingly enough, the mysterious alien girl in both Season 2’s cliffhanger (who seemed to be sparking a romance with Okarun) and this poster has yet to be detailed too.

What Does This Mean for DAN DA DAN’s Anime Future?

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

DAN DA DAN is one of the first big anime releases to stake its claim on 2027, and that means fans are really going to be looking out for the anime’s comeback. The year long separation between the second and third seasons does make a lot of sense when considering how the anime had been produced thus far. As the anime’s first and second seasons did end up feeling like two parts of the same whole, this next season is going to be the first truly new production cycle for the franchise.

Like the first season, DAN DA DAN left things on a rather big cliffhanger with the end of the second season so that makes the longer wait for the third even tougher. But as the franchise continues with that third season in 2027, if we’re lucky a fourth season will then follow in 2028. But we’ll have to see how that all shakes out in the coming year as more updates are revealed.

