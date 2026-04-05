5 Best Anime That Gets You Hooked From Episode 1

The first episode gives viewers a general idea of what to expect from an anime, which is all the more reason it has to be exciting enough to capture their attention. In an endless ocean of popular and underrated shows, only a few stand out with an intriguing introduction in the first episode. Whether it’s a shocking twist or an unforgettable opening scene, some anime waste no time pulling viewers straight into their unique worlds. The debut episodes of these anime contain just the right amount of mystery and action to hook viewers, but it doesn’t answer all the questions right away.

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The purpose is to keep the audience wondering what’s going to happen next in the main characters’ journey. These anime in the list all have some of the most exciting first episodes of all time, and they don’t disappoint throughout their run.

5) Summertime Rendering

Image Courtesy of OLM

The first episode of this underrated mystery confirms you’re in for a thrilling ride. The story begins with Shinpei Ajiro returning to his hometown to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Ushio Kofune. Although her death has been ruled out as an accident, the strangling marks on her neck tell a different story. As Shinpei looks for answers within the seemingly peaceful town, he uncovers a dangerous secret lurking in the shadows that threatens to destroy everything he holds dear.

4) Parasyte: The Maxim

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

It’s not only the anime that centers on the theme of what it means to be human, but quite a few series explore it in a deep and nuanced way. The first episode gives you a general idea of how the story will progress, as it begins with the ordinary life of a teenage boy, Shinichi Izumi. However, his life turns upside down when he falls victim to the worldwide alien invasion, where worm-like alien parasites take over human bodies. Since the alien couldn’t enter his brain, Shinichi now coexists with it, which has taken over his right hand.

3) Link Click

Image Courtesy of LAN

Link Click is easily one of the best supernatural mysteries of all time. Looking at the premise of the story, viewers will never be able to guess that it’s an unbelievably emotional story with high stakes and surprising action. The story focuses on time travel, where the main duo accepts the requests of their clients to enter the past through photos, as long as they don’t have to change it. However, the mission in the first episode takes an unexpected turn, leaving the duo to face the consequences of meddling with the past.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best anime of recent years, and a lot of the credit behind its popularity goes to the unexpected plot twists that have been a part of the story since the first episode. The anime introduces a seemingly ordinary life of Yuji Itadori despite his exceptional strength. However, after meeting Megumi Fushiguro and encountering a major threat, he learns about the world of curses. In order to save Megumi, Yuji consumes a special-grade cursed object, which results in the incarnation of the strongest sorcerer in history.

1) Attack on Titan

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Attack on Titan tells viewers from the first episode that they are in for an emotional wreck due to the heavy themes and the series of tragedies awaiting the main characters. The series begins with the tragedy that befell the hometown of Eren Yeager as he was forced to witness the death of his mother and the destruction caused by powerful man-eating titans. Barely escaping the place with his best friends Armin Arlet and Mikasa Ackerman, he swears to kill every last Titan in the world. However, by a strange twist of fate, he learns about the secret he had long forgotten.

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