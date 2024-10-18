Dandadan Creeps In With Anime’s Scariest Villain of the Year

Dandadan has been a highly anticipated anime adaptation for a reason. The Shonen Jump series has garnered some serious attention thanks to the story and art weaved by creator Yukinobu Tatsu. While the supernatural anime series leans into comedy, it also has a balance of both action and horror that many other projects cannot match. Recently, the third episode of Okarun and Momo’s bizarre adventure has arrived on streaming services and given us a closer look at the terrifying supernatural force causing the pair such a hard time. There has never been an anime threat quite like this one.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dandadan’s latest episode, Episode Three, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Despite Momo figuring out a way to keep the Turbo Granny at bay inside of Okarun’s frame, the supernatural threat is still looming large. On paper, the idea of a ghost that is an elderly woman who races its victims sounds hilarious but the entity has shown just how terrifying it truly can be when it doesn’t get what it wants. Following the second episode which saw Okarun achieving a new transformation by utilizing Turbo Granny’s powers to the fullest, the spirit pulls its most horrifying action to date in an unexpected locale.

The Turbo Granny Rises

Okarun’s current “relationship” with the Turbo Granny is one that consistently spells trouble not just for Momo, the psychic powerhouse keeping her at bay, but also anyone in the boy’s line of vision. During one particularly creepy scene, Momo looks away for a moment, only for the Turbo Granny to take over Okarun completely. Stating that she is more than willing to kill Momo’s grandmother with a heart attack, the Turbo Granny demands that the pair of protagonists meet with her that night, cutting a potential training arc to a close. Thanks to her cursed status, the Granny has the power to kill anyone that Okarun simply looks at, making the ghost that much more terrifying.

Science SARU is doing some of its best work here in Dandadan’s third episode, especially in relation to the supernatural presence sharing a body with Okarun. During the bathroom scene, the production house perfectly captures the malevolence of the Turbo Granny in adapting Yukinobu Tatsu’s artwork. For those who have read the manga, they know that the fourth episode of the series is one that will push SARU to the limit.

Horror Anime: Take It Where You Can Get It

Many horror anime fans have found themselves lamenting the troubles that are currently befalling Junji Ito’s Uzumaki, the long-awaited anime adaptation from Adult Swim. While the first episode was one that was able to truly capture the artwork of the horror master, episodes two and three were struggling with maintain that same quality thanks to behind-the-scenes controversies. While Dandadan might not be considered a “horror anime”, it’s ghoulish apparitions and extraterrestrials that the anime heroes face are worthy of any good horror series.

Shockingly enough, another anime arrival has leaned into the horror side of the equation in Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. To the surprise of many anime fans, this series exploring the original universe that kicked off the Mobile Suit franchise portrays Amuro and his mech almost as if they were “slasher villains.” When faced with an all-powerful mech, it would make sense that the thing you were fighting would look downright demonic given the right circumstances.

