Deadpool: Samurai Announces Hiatus

The Merc With a Mouth has had a major year in 2024, as Deadpool And Wolverine remains one of the year’s top films. Successfully making his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool’s manga, Deadpool: Samurai, has continued to release new chapters exploring a very different side of Wade Wilson. In the manga’s history, Wade has fought against classic Marvel villains like Thanos and Loki while also teaming up with My Hero Academia’s All Might in a crossover for the ages. Unfortunately, it seems as though the regenerating loudmouth will be taking a break from the manga world due to mysterious circumstances.

Deadpool: Samurai first premiered in the pages of Shonen Jump in 2020, offering the first solo manga story focusing on Wade Wilson. Since this premiere date, Marvel and Shueisha have been collaborating on a handful of titles, featuring characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, and many other heroes and villains from the Marvel Comics’ roster. Most recently, the Merc With A Mouth returned via a hilarious “troll” as a new Shueisha series, Secret Steward, was in fact the continuation of Wade’s manga adventure albeit with a brand new title. With recent chapters introducing a new character that appears to be a fusion of Wade and Wolverine, the hiatus might come as a disappointment for those following Deadpool’s time in Shonen Jump.

Deadpool’s Hiatus Explained

Unfortunately, no official reason as to why the hiatus has been announced for Deadpool: Samurai following the release of its 20th chapter. Viz’s official statement revealed that the manga was entering an indefinite hiatus due to “various circumstances”. A statement regarding the hiatus was also released by the manga’s writer Sanshirō Kasama, also unable to reveal just what caused the break, “There are various reasons! I can’t go into details, but I’m so sorry!!”

Deadpool: Samurai’s Latest Arc

In Deadpool: Samurai’s latest storyline, Wade is accompanied by two unexpected allies in Loki and Sakura Spider (a new take on the classic wall-crawler). Much like the MCU at the moment, Wade’s manga adventures have dove headfirst into the multiverse as new iterations of Deadpool are making themselves known. Case in point, “Wolverine Pool” arrives in the manga and Wade even reveals that he had a previous history in the main Marvel Comics’ universe.

AS this new fusion of Logan and Wade explains, he’s one of the most powerful iterations of either character to date, “In my world, my skeleton was replaced with Adamantium instead of Wolverine’s. I’m Wolverine-Pool. I’m a superior version of you in every way. I have no vulnerabilities.” Based on how the fight goes in the rest of Chapter 20, this certainly appears to be the case.

Deadpool: Samurai’s Future

If this ends up being the final chapter of Wade Wilson’s manga, the series would end on quite the cliffhanger. Following impaling Wolverine-Pool on a log in a similar fashion to the film, Logan, the fusion villain picks himself back to his feet as Deadpool, Loki, and Sakura Spider make a lunge toward their foe.

At present, there has been no word on whether Deadpool: Samurai will receive an anime adaptation but it certainly has more than enough moments to make an impact on the small screen. Manga readers are sure to be crossing their fingers that Viz, writer Sanshiro Kasama, and artist Hikaru Uesugi will release more chapters in the future for the manga-iteration of the Merc With A Mouth.

Want to stay up to date on Marvel’s manga forays? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Deadpool: Samurai and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.