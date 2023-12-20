Death Note Star Mamoru Miyano Announces Divorce

One of the stars behind Death Note's classic anime has announced that they are getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage! Although it's been quite a long time since Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's original Death Note manga ran in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the franchise is even bigger than ever these days thanks to the number of spin-offs, anime specials, live-action movies, stage plays, musicals and even a sequel released since the manga's debut. But what helped bring the franchise to a huge new audience around the world was its anime adaptation.

Anchored by the standout performance by Mamoru Miyano, who brought Death Note's main character Light Yagami to life, the anime series is still one fans recommend first as great ones to watch. But Miyano's life has been changing as reported by News Post Seven in Japan. They have reported that Miyano has divorced the partner he had previously announced his marriage to in 2008. This was reportedly also confirmed by Miyano and his partner's respective agencies.

How to Watch Death Note

If you wanted to check out Death Note's original anime, you can find the series streaming on Hulu, Peacock, Netflix (where there's also a live-action version), Amazon Prime Video and more. They tease the anime as such, "Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?"

Death Note's anime is still held in high regard thanks to performances like Miyano's (even inspiring The Simpsons), and will likely continue to have that same impact despite how many years have passed since its initial premiere. It ranks high for many, but where does Death Note rank among your favorite anime series of all time? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and your favorite anime ever in the comments!

