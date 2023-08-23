Death Note: The Musical Hits the West End With Solid Reviews

Death Note has been through a lot since the thriller debuted. Penned by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, Death Note has put out everything from manga to anime and audio books. The story’s reach continues to grow even though he has been finished for years, and now, Death Note: The Musical has brought L to the stage in London.

Yes, you read that right. Death Note: The Musical just had its English debut in the West End, and fans in England were quick to check it out. Following its limited run at the London Palladium, Death Note: The Musical has sparked reviews, and it seems critics are impressed with the show’s scale.

“For fans of Japanese manga Death Note, its musical adaptation’s English language premiere at the rightly revered London Palladium is at the very least a cause for curiosity – at most, and as seemed to be the case for many queuing in costume outside the venue, it was the theatrical event of the decade. Huge whoops, cheers and screams followed every number of Frank Wildhorn, Ivan Menchell and Jack Murphy’s piece, giving the performance a suitably epic sense of scale,” Alex Wood, a critic at What’s on Stage, wrote in their review of Death Note: The Musical.

Giving the show four out of five stars, Death Note: The Musical was praised for its punchy choreography and thrilling pace. “Punters shouldn’t be fooled by the words “In Concert” – Death Note is as boisterous and fully blocked as some shows inhabiting the West End right now – thanks in large part to director and choreographer Nick Winston – pulling off excellent work with a limited rehearsal period,” Wood writes.

“The rapidity and punchy brutality of the storytelling creates a thrill-ride ending that combines fantastical shocks with edge-of-the-seat twists – earning a big thumbs up along the way. This, and the top-tier turns, truly make this a show worth writing home about.”

Clearly, the success of Death Note: The Musical has proven the stage play is as big as ever. Following its premiere in Japan, the show has gone on to win awards thanks to its tours in Russia and South Korea. Now, the London’s West End has ushered Light into a new era, and lucky fans will get a chance to see Death Note reprise next month at the Lyric Theatre.

