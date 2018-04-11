This ‘Death Note’ and ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Crossover Is Surprisingly Perfect

If there are two series that should not work together, they are Death Note and Spongebob Squarepants. Sure, the two shows may be animated, but the titles have nothing else in common. One is about to crazed high school student with a god complex; The other is about an anthropomorphic sponge living in Bikini Bottom. And, yet, it seems the two series do work together under the right conditions.

No, really — Spongebob has way more in common with Light Yagami than we realize.

If you have dived deep into the anime fandom on Twitter, you may have run into a the gem below. Some brave fan chose to crossover Death Note with Spongebob Squarepants in one ambitious fan-video, and the edit is basically perfect.

Someone made a Spongebob Death Note parody and this has to be the funniest spongebob meme yet pic.twitter.com/tdbelUYomF — YaLocalWhiteBoy (@NoHoesGeorge) April 3, 2018

As you can see, the lengthy edit reimagines Spongebob as if he were Light. The happy-go-lucky character is shown spitting out Light’s Japanese dialogue, and the editing makes it look like the sponge is really sharing a monologue about his serial killer desires. The video then shows Spongebob writing frantically as if the sheet came from an actual Death Note, and well — Bikini Bottom suffers for it.

Drunk on power, SpongeLight offs everyone from Mr. Krabs to Squidward and more. Bodies keep piling up as the mash-up lead kills easily, and it is only once he’s done that fans get more info on why Spongebob did it. Just like Light, the poor guy has grown a god complex that could rival any actual deities, and Ryuk does nothing to stop it.

Or the Flying Dutchman in this case. You know, because of the mash-up.

Thanks to this crossover, fans can see an animation medley they never thought they’d see, and it works. If the anime fandom can combine Death Note and Spongebob Squarepants in a way that works, then it can do anything. So, if anyone wants to combine The Rugrats with Attack on Titan, be our guest.

