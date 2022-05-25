Death Note's Short Stories are Now Available in Shonen Jump's Digital Vault

✖

Death Note recently returned with a new slate of cool short stories, and now they are available to check out online with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump vault! Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata surprisingly returned to their massively popular Weekly Shonen Jump franchise a couple of years ago with a brand new sequel story that took place after the events of the original series. This sequel was such a hit with fans that Viz Media awesomely released a physical version of the story together with some of the series' short stories that had yet to get an official English language release of their own.

With the Death Note Short Stories collection now hitting shelves across North America, Viz Media has also made them available digitally for those with a paid Shonen Jump subscription. The first story in this collection can be read completely for free, but the others will need the subscription to check them out. But that subscription also gets you every other series currently in the vault and updating on a weekly basis. If you wanted to check out Death Note Short Stories on Shonen Jump, you can find the six story collection here.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Death Note Short Stories is now available physically on shelves and Viz Media has launched the special chapters on their Shonen Jump digital library, so fans all over can see this new look into the long running franchise. It features some characters very different from L and Kira, so to get an idea as for what to expect, Viz Media describes the Death Note Short Stories collection as such:

"Is Kira's story truly over, or does his influence linger? In this complete collection of Death Note short stories penned by the series' creators, discover tales of lives irrevocably changed by the sinister influence of the Death Note, with surprising and thrilling answers to the question of what it truly takes to use the Death Note…or fight it. Contains stories 'C-Kira,' 'a-Kira,' the Death Note pilot chapter, vignettes of L's life, and more."

What do you think? Have you checked out these new stories set in the Death Note world? What kind of stories would you want to see with the Death Note next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!