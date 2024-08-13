Delicious in Dungeon Cosplay Summons Chimera Falin to Our World

If there is one anime we need more of, it is Delicious in Dungeon. The hit series made its way to Netflix in January 2024, and Studio Trigger transformed the slice-of-life adventure into something special. With a season two in the works, the anime fandom has fallen for the star party of Delicious in Dungeon, and one fan is going viral thanks to their impressive take on Falin’s chimera form.

As you can see below, the work comes from ayrartemis as the Taiwan cosplayer posted their tribute to Delicious in Dungeon. They decided to bring Chimera Falin to life with plenty of skill and a whole bunch of feathers. The video below shows the top-tier cosplay in action, and honestly? Laios would have to double take to make sure this wasn’t his wayward sister.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clearly, ayrartemis put a ton of work into this anime cosplay, and Delicious in Dungeon deserves nothing less than this kind of love. The anime became a fandom fave upon its premiere on Netflix, and the streaming service marked a big change with Delicious in Dungeon. The show was released on a weekly schedule to align with Japan’s usual release schedule. Delicious in Dungeon forewent Netflix’s binge method to the delight of fans as the community was able to rally around Trigger’s anime each week. By the end of season one, Delicious in Dungeon was a top-performing hit for Netflix, and netizens are pleading for the streaming service to keep up this release schedule for other anime.

Want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon? No worries. You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

What do you think about this impressive Delicious in Dungeon tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!