Is It Time for Delicious in Dungeon to Get an Anime?

Delicious in Dungeon may sound like a strange story, but when it comes down to it, this manga is one you won’t want to miss. The fantasy comedy has grown a massive fandom since its U.S. release launched, and its unique plot continues to sell itself to new fans with ease. In fact, Delicious in Dungeon has gotten to a point where fans just assume it has an anime, but that is far from the case.

After all, the appeal is hard to deny. Delicious in Dungeon has everything from wild mission to dungeon-dwelling monsters and cute characters. All of this is mixed together in a cooking-centric plot that asks readers what kind of meals can be made while exploring the enemy territory. You might not think goblin cooks well, but Laios can do just about anything he sets his mind to.

ComicBook.com

The series success both in Japan and overseas has raised questions about an anime, but no official word has ever come on one. That is starting to change, however. Several notable fan pages like Sugoi LITE raised the alarm on social media this month when they shared Delicious in Dungeon is getting an anime of its own. But for now, these reports are nothing but rumors until we hear from the creative team itself.

The rumor has stirred up pleas for an adaptation, and of course, fans are arguing over the best studio for the job. Many have suggested CloverWorks or Bones for the gig while others suggest A-1 Pictures is ripe for the job. After all, Delicious in Dungeon is as much about fighting as it is plating food, and fans won’t be satisfied if its studio cooks up episodes with a subpar recipe.

If you want to catch up on Delicious in Dungeon, the manga is being published stateside by Yen Press. You can find the story’s official synopsis below for more details:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

