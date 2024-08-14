Delicious in Dungeon Creator Ryōko Kui Responds to Theories About Laios’ Neurodivergency

Delicious in Dungeon saw serious success even before it was transformed into an anime adaptation by Studio TRIGGER. Following the dungeon-crawling adventures of Laios, Marcille, Tims, and Sensi, the series blends sorcery and culinary skills into a tale that is unlike any other anime on the market. In part, the anime adaptation has become a success thanks to Laios, the warm-hearted character whose love of monsters and the food they produce has been a major aspect of the story. Now, Delicious in Dungeon’s creator has discussed Laios’ character and interesting aspects of it.

The anime franchise’s creator didn’t just dive into Laios’ personality in chatting with ANN, but also addressed the idea of fan service in Delicious in Dungeon and how similar Laios is to Ryoko himself, “It was awkward for me, and I really didn’t want to look at him. But from his perspective, he really didn’t care. He didn’t care what other people thought. I found that vibe interesting. So, Senshi is a similar type of person who really doesn’t care what other people think about him. Laios is probably more like me [and feels] a little bit awkward looking at other people in just their underwear. But I thought this vibe was really funny and interesting. That’s why I drew Senshi that way.”

Delicious in Dungeon: Laios’ Journey

Kui took the chance to examine Laois’ character, stating that the adventurer is a ‘normal person’ and that he is struggling with problems of his own inside of the dungeon, “So my understanding is Laios is a really normal person; there’s nothing special, and everyone can relate [to a person like him]. I also relate to him, so I don’t think I’m writing anything special [regarding Laios]. That’s why I think people can relate to or appreciate him. Some people might say Laios is a little bit autistic, but Shuro has his own difficulties. Everyone has their individual problems. It’s not just Laios or Shuro; the problems are mutual. We always need to try to understand and learn from each other. Sometimes, you might hurt another person, but that’s the process we need to understand other people.”

If you want to catch up on Delicious in Dungeon’s first season before season two arrives, don’t worry as you will have plenty of time. The entirety of season one is streaming on Netflix and here’s how the platform describes the anime series that has taken the world by storm, “When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

