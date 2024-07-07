Delicious in Dungeon Box Set Announced

Delicious in Dungeon’s anime is now in the works on Season 2, and the manga is coming out with a special complete box set soon for fans who want to catch up with it all! Delicious in Dungeon has been one of the biggest new anime adaptation releases of the year overall, and Ryuko Kui’s original manga has thus gotten even bigger ever since the anime premiered. But with the manga complete now as of this publication, fans are currently waiting to see when the anime will finally return for new episodes. Now there’s a great way to catch up.

As part of their line up of announcements for the Anime Expo 2024 weekend, Yen Press has announced plans to release a complete box set of the Delicious in Dungeon manga. While there is no release window or date set for the new collection as of the time of this publication, Yen Press teases that the box set will include all 14 volumes of the original manga and an exclusive poster for those fans who nab it. You can check out the announcement below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

ANNOUNCEMENT: Delicious in Dungeon: The Complete Box Set



Feast upon a smorgasbord of monstrous cuisine in this delectable spread of all 14 volumes of Delicious in Dungeon! This box set includes a giant poster featuring all the monsters from the back covers of individual volumes! pic.twitter.com/vxaudMG2yf — Yen Press (@yenpress) July 6, 2024

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the first season, but it has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will actually release. The first season adapted around half of Ryoko Kui’s original manga run, so there is a good chance we will get to see the rest of the story adapted in Season 2 over another half-year run when it returns. You can find the physical volumes of the Delicious in Dungeon manga now on shelves as licensed by Yen Press in North America if you want to get into before the box set releases. As for the anime, you can now find the entire first season of the Delicious in Dungeon anime now streaming with Netflix to get ready for the next season.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 has been announced to be in the works following the end of the first season, but it has yet to be revealed when the new episodes will actually release. The first season adapted around half of Ryoko Kui’s original manga run, so there is a good chance we will get to see the rest of the story adapted in Season 2 over a half-year run. You can find the physical volumes of the Delicious in Dungeon manga now on shelves as licensed by Yen Press in North America. As for the anime, you can now find the entire first season of the Delicious in Dungeon anime now streaming with Netflix to get ready for the next season.