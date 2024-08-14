Why the Delicious in Dungeon Creator Has Yet to Give D&D a Go

Back in 2014, c made its way into our world, and creator Ryoko Kui never imagined how far the fantasy comedy would go. The series shows the best parts of dungeon crawling and cooking as we follow a party of adventurers on a quest. Of course, the show’s fantasy elements align perfectly with TTRPG fans as Delicious in Dungeon could easily exist in Dungeons & Dragons. But thanks to a new interview, we have learned that Kui has yet to give the iconic game a go.

The interview comes from Kui’s recent visit to Los Angeles as the artist spoke with ANN. It was there the creator of Delicious in Dungeon was asked about the series’ popularity amongst TTRPG fans, and Kui admitted they have never taken part in a campaign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Actually, I’ve never played Dungeons and Dragons; even the word ‘TTRPG’ I hadn’t learned until I became an adult. But I’ve seen a lot about Dungeons & Dragons, so I bought the Players’ Guide and some of the related novels. So I have the knowledge to some extent, but I’ve never really played a TTRPG myself,” Kui shared.

However, the artist did say they are familiar with Dungeons & Dragons in some form. Kui, like so many others, fell in love with Baldur’s Gate 3 last year. The award-winning game sucked in Kui, and the artist has found themselves partial to the rouge class.

“When I played Baldur’s Gate 3, I played a human rogue,” Kui shared. So if the artist ever chooses to dip into TTRPGs, maybe they will build their own rogue from scratch.

While Kui may not be an avid Dungeons & Dragons player, there is no denying how tied the game’s fandom has become with Delicious in Dungeon. The manga began well before Dungeons & Dragon resurged thanks to projects like Critical Roll and Stranger Things. For some time, Delicious in Dungeon flew under the radar, but its recent anime adaptation by Studio Trigger has changed its trajectory. These days, Laios’ party is everywhere you look as Dungeons & Dragons players are now porting them into campaigns. So if Kui wants in on the TTRPG fandom, well – they would be more than welcome.

Want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon? You can read up on the series below thanks to its official synopsis:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

What do you make of Kui’s confession? Do you think the Delicious in Dungeon creator would make for a good DM? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!