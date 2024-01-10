Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon is now airing as part of the jam packed Winter 2024 schedule of new anime releases, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Episode 2! Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon manga was one of the most anticipated new adaptations of the year overall, and it's hard not to see why following the premiere of the anime's first episode. But now that the anime has introduced fans to its kooky new world blending together food and monster battles, it's now time to see what's coming next.

Delicious in Dungeon's next episode will see Laios' party continue to fight off monster threats and making good food out of the results, and the promo for the episode is teasing the next major monster on the menu. It seems to be a chimera of some sorts that blends a chicken and a snake together, but it's a lot bigger than the two animals regularly would suggest. Teasing all sorts of more fun action coming to the anime, you can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 2 is titled "Roast Basilisk/Omelette/Kakiage" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Senshi insists that a nutritionally balanced diet is important when exploring the labyrinth. Laios and his friends target the monster Basilisk, which has the body of a chicken and the tail of a snake, in order to obtain nutritious eggs and meat. While exploring, they encounter a basilisk that attacks fledgling adventurers, but Laios, who is well versed in the ecology of monsters, uses a secret technique." The episode will be premiering with Netflix on Thursday, January 11th.

Netflix teases what to expect from Delicious in Dungeon as a whole as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

