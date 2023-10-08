How Long Will Delicious in Dungeon's Anime Be?

Delicious in Dungeon will be making its highly anticipated anime debut next year, and it has revealed how long the new series will be sticking around for! Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon manga has been a major cult favorite ever since it debuted in the pages of Enterbrain's Harta magazine back in 2014, and while the manga came to its end earlier this year, the franchise is only getting started as it will be making its big anime debut in 2024. It's got some big names behind the series too, so it's already one of the highly anticipated new anime coming next year.

Delicious in Dungeon previously announced it will be kicking off its run some time in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and the newest update for the series has revealed that it has actually been ordered for a two consecutive cour run. This means it will be running for 24-26 episodes (with the exact number yet to be confirmed) and will be airing from January through the end of the Spring 2024 schedule in late March. Check out the newest trailer for Delicious in Dungeon below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Anime

Delicious in Dungeon will be premiering in January 2024, and will be streaming with Netflix worldwide upon its debut. Yoshihiro Miyajima will be directing the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The announced voice cast for the anime includes Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, Saori Hayami as Falin, Akira Miki as Namari, and Shinji Kawada as Shuro.

Delicious in Dungeon teases its anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

