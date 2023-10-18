Delicious in Dungeon Releases New Trailer: Watch

It looks like Delicious in Dungeon is gearing up for its big launch. If you did not know, the team at Studio Trigger are hard at work on the hit series. Once the new year arrives, Delicious in Dungeon will launch season one on Netflix, and a new trailer has been released to hype its debut.

As you can see below, the trailer comes courtesy of Netflix as the streaming service licensed the Studio Trigger show. Laios will help lead Delicious in Dungeon into its anime era, and the chef's new trailer has fans geeking out.

To eat or to be eaten!🐲 Join Laios and his party on both a combative AND culinary journey through the depths of the dungeon to save his sister!🍖#deliciousindungeon, animated by Studio TRIGGER is coming to Netflix, January 2024 pic.twitter.com/7ymIq3JgWG — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 18, 2023

After all, Delicious in Dungeon is far from your usual dungeon-crawling adventure. The story focuses on a ragtag group featuring Laios, a young man who trawls dungeons in order to cook tasty dishes. When his first party is attacked by a dragon, Laios is forced to start over his travels from scratch in a bid to save his sister. As you can see in the trailer above, Delicious in Dungeon will put Laios and his crew in some wild situations, but they'll make some yummy meals out of it all.

If you are not familiar with Delicious in Dungeon, the fantasy comedy began in February 2014 under Ryoko Kui. The manga ran for nine years before closing, and Kui sealed a deal to create a Delicious in Dungeon anime before wrapping Laios' adventure. Yen Press oversees the manga's release in the United States for those wanting to read. So if you want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon, you can read its official synopsis below:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

