Delicious in Dungeon Poster, Release Date Revealed

Delicious in Dungeon is one of the big new anime releases leading the pack next year, and now the anime has officially set a release date for its debut with a cool new poster to help celebrate! The anime adaptation taking on Ryoko Kui's original manga series has been one of the most highly requested by manga fans in the last few years, and that means fans have been ready to see the new anime as soon as it hits. Thankfully, it's already scheduled to premiere during the Winter 2024 anime schedule as it gets ready for its big release.

Delicious in Dungeon previously announced that it would be premiering some time in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and a new update has revealed that Delicious in Dungeon will be officially premiering on January 4th, 2024. To help celebrate the announcement of the new release date, the anime has dropped a new look at what to expect from Delicious in Dungeon's premiere with a new poster. You can check it out below.

(Photo: TRIGGER)

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon will be making its debut next January overseas, and will be streaming exclusively with Netflix. Yoshihiro Miyajima directs the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. The announced voice cast for the anime includes Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, Hiroshi Naka as Senshi, Saori Hayami as Falin, Akira Miki as Namari, and Shinji Kawada as Shuro.

Delicious in Dungeon teases its anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

