Delicious in Dungeon Anime Reveals Poster and Main Voice Cast

Delicious in Dungeon is coming out with a brand new anime adaptation soon, and it is celebrating with the reveal of the first poster and main voice cast for the upcoming Delicious in Dungeon anime! Ryoko Kui's original Delicious in Dungeon manga has been one of the major standouts in the pages of Enterbrain's Harta magazine since 2014, so it was no surprise to find out last year that a new anime adaptation of the series was in the works. Following some curious teases and the confirmation that it would be handled by Studio Trigger, we're finally starting to get concrete details for the Delicious in Dungeon anime.

Delicious in Dungeon has announced that its new anime adaptation is currently in the works for a release next year. Produced by a team at Studio Trigger, it's also been revealed that the main voice cast for the Delicious in Dungeon anime will include the likes of Kentaro Kumagai as Laios, Sayaka Senbongi as Marcille, Asuna Tomari as Chilchuck, and Hiroshi Naka as Senshi. You can check out the first poster for the Delicious in Dungeon anime below:

What to Know for the Dungeon Meshi Anime

Delicious in Dungeon is currently scheduled for a release some time in January 2024 as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule. Yoshihiro Miyajima will be directing the anime for Studio Trigger with Kimiko Ueno overseeing the scripts, Naoki Takeda designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. As for what to expect from the story, Yen Press releases Delicious in Dungeon's manga in English and they tease Delicious in Dungeon as such:

"What do you get when you cross dungeon adventures and food manga? You get Delicious in Dungeon, where we find our troupe of adventurers on a mission to save their lost team member while figuring out how to survive on the food that the dungeon provides. When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions. They're eager to get right back to it, but there's just one problem: if they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to eat it on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: 'Let's eat the monsters!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

