Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village Film Earns R-Rating

It's finally happening, everyone. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is on the road to season three. When the spring rolls in, all eyes will be on Tanjiro as he prepares to take on a new adventure. Of course, some fans have been able to see the season's start as Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village movie has been released in Japan, and now, we have learned the movie will be rated R when it drops stateside.

Yes, that is right. Demon Slayer has earned a second R-rated movie in the United States. The movie was given a restricted rating thanks to its bloody images and violence. This rating is also the second one as such given to Demon Slayer as the anime's first movie, Mugen Train, was rated R for similar reasons.

Crunchyroll's latest subbed & dubbed, DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village, is rated R: violence and bloody images. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) February 23, 2023

Of course, this rating does differ from the one given in Japan. Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village is rated PG-12 overseas. Obviously, this means audiences under the age of 12 should have parental guidance before seeing the flick. In the United States, the equivalent rating would be PG-13, but Demon Slayer's gore pushed its second movie into a higher rating category.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer, you should know the anime is streaming in full for those wanting to binge the show ahead of season three. Hulu and Crunchyroll have the entire series available to stream. And as always, Viz Media has the full Demon Slayer manga available to read in print or online through the Shonen Jump app. Demon Slayer's new movie will hit theaters stateside on March 4th for those wanting to check it out, and season three will debut on television later this April.

