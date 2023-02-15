Demon Slayer Spin-Off Now Streaming With Crunchyroll Ahead of Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be coming back to screens later this Spring with the highly anticipated third season of the anime, and its special spin-off series is now streaming with Crunchyroll in anticipation of the new episodes! The third season of the series will be picking up from all of the intense moments that happened in the second season of the series, and that means Tanjiro Kamado and the others won't have a lot of downtime when the anime's new episodes kick off the next major battle for the upcoming Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga.

But thankfully there are other avenues that have allowed Tanjiro and the other fan favorites to goof around a bit such as the special spin-off series, Junior High and High School!! Kimetsu Academy Story. This spin-off is a series of shorts imagining Tanjiro and the others as ordinary school students, and now more fans than ever can catch up with this series before the third season brings it all back to the action. You can check out this spin-off now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What Is Demon Slayer's New Spin-Off?

Junior High and High School!!! Kimetsu Academy Story features seven different shorts that run from 1-3 minutes each where Tanjiro and the other characters in the series leave their usual intense lives to attend school instead. It's about as wacky as you would expect from such a premise, and it's teased as

a unique kind of spin-off crossover where characters who don't usually get to interact finally get to share the screen together. The shorts are streaming with English subtitles and English dubbed releases too.

It's the perfect appetizer to properly get ready for the third season of the anime, now scheduled to premiere this April as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. It's one of the most packed Springs in recent memory, and this series is definitely still going to be dominating conversations considering everything that is going to happen during the Swordsmith Village arc.

