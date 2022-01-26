New My Hero Academia McFarlane Toys Wave 3 Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has added to their My Hero Academia lineup with new 5-inch scale figures of Eijiro Kirishima, Shota Aizawa, and Izuku Midoriya (Wave 1 Variant). However, the 12-inch Katsuki Bakugo figure with lights and sound is the star of the show. If that wasn’t enough, they added a Gold Label 7-inch action figure of Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender as a bonus. A breakdown of these figures can be found below.

My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo 12-Inch Action Figure with Light and Sound ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “My Hero Academia Katsuki Bakugo 12-Inch Action Figure with Light and Sound features the explosive hero from Class 1-A! When pressing the belt buckle button, the fire and explosions in Katsuki Bakugo’s hands light up and the figure plays explosion sound clips from My Hero Academia. The 12-inch tall articulated figure showcases Bakugo in his hero outfit.”

My Hero Academia Wave 3 Eijiro Kirishima 5-Inch Scale Action Figure ($9.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The My Hero Academia Wave 3 Eijiro Kirishima 5-Inch Scale Action Figure features 5 points of articulation and is showcased in blister card packaging. Eijiro Kirishima is featured in his hero outfit.”

My Hero Academia Wave 3 Izuku Midoriya (Wave 1 Variant) 5-Inch Scale Action Figure ($9.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The My Hero Academia Wave 3 Izuku Midoriya Wave 1 Variant 5-Inch Scale Action Figure features 5 points of articulation and is showcased in blister card packaging. Izuku Midoriya is featured with a variant yelling head and in his hero outfit.”

My Hero Academia Wave 3 Shota Aizawa 5-Inch Scale Action Figure ($9.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “The My Hero Academia Wave 3 Shota Aizawa 5-Inch Scale Action Figure features 5 points of articulation and comes showcased in blister card packaging. Shota Aizawa is featured in his hero outfit.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang Avatar State Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: “This Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang Avatar State Gold Label 7-Inch Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play. Aang is showcased in his powerful Avatar State. Aang includes his signature staff, Air Slide, Water Whip, and a base.”