Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Fem Inosuke a Fresh Look

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its fandom is thriving these days. If you did not know, the series has grown leaps in 2021 thanks to its first movie debuting globally. After coming first at the stateside box office, Tanjiro is living his best life, and one Demon Slayer fan is giving Inosuke the same thrill with a new cosplay.

The look comes from Instagram thanks to the user lorrainecosplay. The fan has done a ton of anime looks in the past, and the debut of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train inspired them to do something special. This means giving Inosuke a fem twist, and it looks absolutely amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒorraine🛸 (@lorrainecosplay)

As you can see above, the Demon Slayer cosplay doesn't do much change to Inosuke's trousers as they are still baggy and belted with a fur pelt. The big change comes from the waist up as this fem cosplay gives Inosuke a halter-style wrap to cover her breasts. The look is pair with long flow hair that is dyed blue at the tips. With some style bangs in place, Inosuke looks as fresh as they do scary, and that is just how it should be.

You can imagine the kind of effort this cosplay took, so we have to give the Demon Slayer cosplayer all the applause here. Inosuke is a difficult cosplay to do very well, and that only compounds when you try to give the fighter a fem makeover. Now, fans would love to see his look paired with Inosuke's iconic boar's mask, so we're crossing our fingers for that photoshoot someday.

If you want to check out more of lorrainecosplay, you can check out their Instagram here.

What do you think of this Demon Slayer cosplay? Which other characters should this fan tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.