Demon Slayer to Release Dub on Funimation Tomorrow

It goes without saying that Demon Slayer is one of the biggest anime in the world, so it is no surprise to learn its dub is in high demand. The show has multiple dubs around the world at this point, and fans were sent to Toonami in the United States weekly when the English dub went live. Of course, audiences have been asking for a way to check out Demon Slayer on-demand dubbed, and that is about to happen at last thanks to Funimation.

It wasn't long ago the licensor published a joint statement with Aniplex of America about the dub. It turns out Funimation will begin airing the entirety of Demon Slayer dubbed starting tomorrow, December 7.

You've been asking and now, it's finally here! 🙌 All 26 dubbed episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are coming to Funimation first, starting tomorrow! Find out more: https://t.co/jiuSXjlgnC @AniplexUSA pic.twitter.com/sWTrJSkSGK — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 7, 2020

"You’ve been asking, and the time has finally come! Thanks to our incredible partners at Aniplex of America, we’re excited to announce that all 26 episodes of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba English dub are coming to Funimation first," the announcement reads.

"Starting December 8 at 3 p.m. CT, you’ll be able to stream the entire Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series in English dub, from the first moments of Tanjiro’s journey to the events that precede the upcoming Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film."

At this time, Funimation plans to air the dub in the United States and Canada. The dub itself was produced by Bang Zoom! Entertainment, and it boasts an impressive cast. Zach Aguilar plays Tanjiro while Abby Trott voices Nezuko. Aleks Le and Bryce Papenbrook play Zenitsu and Inosuke, respectively.

Will you be checking out the Demon Slayer dub on Funimation once it goes live? Or did you catch it live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.