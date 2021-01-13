Gundam Creator Praises Demon Slayer's Success in New Interview

✖

The Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise has been running for decades, uniting a number of alternate reality tales under the one common thread in each anime's inclusion of the larger than life mech suits, and the creator of the series, Yoshiyuki Tomino, recently participated in an interview wherein he praised the success of the Shonen franchise of Demon Slayer! The story of Tanjiro and Nezuko has been shattering records across the many mediums that it has been released on, with both the manga and the recently released anime film, Mugen Train, bringing in insane levels of profit for the Shonen franchise!

Mobile Suit: Gundam might have been hit hard thanks in part to the coronavirus in 2020, as the film of the franchise Hathaway's Flash had to be delayed, alongside the 2020 Summer Olympics Event that would have seen a big event revolving around the "G Satellite". Luckily for the series, they were still able to launch the "Walking Gundam" late last year, the life-sized mech statue that is able to walk the earth under its own power. Tomino began the journey of the Gundam franchise by introducing an anime series in 1979, introducing us to the war that was taking place between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon.

(Photo: Sunrise & Ufotable)

Yoshiyuki Tomino recently sat down with "Livedoor News", explaining how he was initially jealous of the Shonen franchise considering the insane popular path that the story of Tanjiro and his friends at the Demon Slayer Corps and the amount of talent that the series has been able to acquire:

"That's why when Demon Slayer came along, I thought, 'Damn! Those guys did it good!' when I discovered the team they had assembled. The voice actors are great, the composer of the song that everyone knows is great. So many talented people showed up! In that sense, what I felt surpassed envy, and I started thinking, 'Man, those guys sure are something!" Having said that, I don't think that Demon Slayer is a calculated or contrived work. I think that its assemblage was quite a coincidence. It's strange to have encounters that align so perfectly."

Demon Slayer's second season is still up in the air, but considering the popularity of both the movie and the manga, it's definitely a question of "when" and not "if".

What do you think of Tomino's admiration for Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of mechs and monsters!

Via ANN