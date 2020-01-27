Demon Slayer’s Movie Teases Trailer Release Date

Demon Slayer is the series that keeps on giving. The anime brought its first season to an end last year, but that hasn’t kept fans quiet. If anything, the fandom behind Demon Slayer has grown louder in recent months, and all eyes are onthe show’s return. After all, 2020 is meant to mark the debut of Demon Slayer‘s first movie, and fans just got a big update on the feature.

Recently, a wave of news went live in Japan about an upcoming anime convention. The annual event, Anime Japan, will take place in March. It is there some of anime’s top titles will make announcements, and Demon Slayer is no different.

Not long ago, a clip was shared online from overseas fans. The clip, which can be found below, teases the Demon Slayer panel that is coming on March 22. The panel will begin in the afternoon for Japanese fans, and this promo shows footage from the upcoming movie.

Of course, ufotable is not saying anything about the tease, but fans expect a trailer or teaser to go live at the least. So far, a short trailer for the movie was released after Demon Slayer‘s finale. Now, audiences are hoping for a full-blown reel and release date, so here’s to hoping Anime Japan 2020 delivers. Even a poster would suffice for most fans, and it should go without saying that ufotable wants to keep fans happy. With Demon Slayer at the top of its game, every decision the franchise makes is under a close eye, but fans know Tanjiro can handle the pressure.

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.