Demon Slayer to Release Season 2 Novel Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the most popular series in Japan right now with little contest. From its manga to the anime, the hit franchise has broken dozens of sales records at this point. And yes, that goes for book sales as well. Now, a new book is planning on taking over the franchise, and it will be coming out in a matter of days.

According to Weekly Shonen Jump, a new book will be joining Demon Slayer next week. The book is slated to go live in Japan on July 16, and it will be titled Kimetsu no Yaiba Novel: Operation Infiltrate the Entertainment District Arc. The book will be penned by Shuka Matsuda, and creator Koyoharu Gotouge will be providing the book's artwork.

(Photo: Ufotable)

As you can see, this new novel is timely as ever. The book's title confirms its setting, and it aligns with the anime's next arc. If you did not know, Demon Slayer has been working hard on its second season behind the scenes, and its new episodes will debut this fall. This new book will also adapt part of the Entertainment District arc, so you can get familiar with the story by picking up the manga. This Demon Slayer epic arc is covered in volumes 8-11 of the original manga, so now you know.

This novel is just one of many to tackle Demon Slayer so far. The series has pushed out four novels so far. Each of these books were penned by Aya Yajima and earned rave reviews with fans. Viz Media announced this week it will be bringing several of those side stories to stateside readers, so fans are crossing their fingers that this upcoming novel is treated much the same. You can find Viz's official synopsis for the Demon Slayer series below for more details on the franchise:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

HT - ANN