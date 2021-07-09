Demon Slayer Side Stories Set To Get English Release

✖

Demon Slayer's second season is set to arrive later this year, with the anime looking to continue the events that transpired in the insanely popular first movie in the Mugen Train, but Viz Media is looking to expand on the universe created by Koyoharo Gotouge with some new side stories to hit North America next year. Dubbed Demon Slayer Gaiden, the manga spin-off gave us new stories for both the Flame and Water Hashira that took place outside of the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps that have helped the Shonen series thrive.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was first told in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the franchise had decided to tell the tale via the first feature-length movie that has garnered hundreds of millions of dollars around the world. Though fans in North America had to wait a number of months following it hitting theaters in Japan and a number of other countries, it saw success in the West by becoming one of the most profitable anime films. For one weekend, the story of Tanjiro and his friends aboard a demon plagued locomotive even managed to become the number one film in North America.

Viz Media shared the big Demon Slayer news that "Stories of Water and Flame," would be coming to North America in the Spring of next year, telling a new story for two of the most powerful Hashira that make up the upper echelons of the Demon Slayer Corps:

Announcement: The Flame Hashira and the Water Hashira star in two back-to-back tales set in the world of Demon Slayer! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba--Stories of Water and Flame releases Spring 2022! pic.twitter.com/9edRJuxSmd — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 9, 2021

While Giyu Tomioka didn't have a significant role in the recently released movie, he'll definitely have a part to play in season two of the anime. Rengoku himself became a fan favorite character thanks to his role during the events of the Mugen Train and it's clear that his presence will have a major impact on the second season of the anime series.

