Demon Slayer Announces New Uniqlo Collection

✖

Demon Slayer has had a big year so far, with the first movie hitting North American theaters and currently streaming on Funimation, with the second season set to arrive later this year, and it seems as if Tanjiro and his monster hunting buddies will be receiving some new attire thanks to the company Uniqlo. Having previously dived into anime franchises including the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Bleach, and more, it's clear that Uniqlo has seen some serious success when it comes to the medium, which will most likely be the case with the upcoming Demon Slayer line.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the most profitable anime film released in Japan, pulling in a startling amount of money that tallied in the hundreds of millions. Surpassing the previous movie to hold the title, Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, it's clear that the Shonen series has seen levels of popularity that few other franchises have seen to date. With the manga specifically created by Koyoharu Gotouge even managing to surpass One Piece in overall sales for a time, the story of Demon Slayer came to an end though the anime series has plenty of material left to translate for the remainder of its run time.

The upcoming Uniqlo line will give fans sixteen new shirts that honor the Demon Slayer series, with Funimation sharing the details for the clothing that will be made available beginning on August 30th while creating new designs for the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and other demon slayers:

NEWS: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Anime UNIQLO Collection Arrives in August 😱 Read on: https://t.co/6yYM2z9vf4 pic.twitter.com/5fEwNAF43T — Funimation (@Funimation) July 6, 2021

A release date has yet to be revealed for the second season of the anime series from Ufotable, but it will directly spin out of the events of the Mugen Train, as Tanjiro and his friends attempt to learn the secrets of fire breathing following their run-in with Rengoku. Following the "Entertainment District Arc," the second installment of the popular series is set to further explore the Hashira, the top swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Will you be picking up any of this Demon Slayer merch? Who is your favorite member of the Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shonen franchise.