Demon Slayer Announces Special Anime Box Set Ahead of Season 3

Demon Slayer's third season will premiere next year in 2023, with Studio Ufotable returning to the anime adaptation which will see the arrival of the Swordsmith Village Arc, following the devastating events of the Entertainment District Arc that took place in Season Two of the anime adaptation. Now, before the next season of the popular Shonen franchise arrives, a new limited edition box set is looking to collect the episodes of the Mugen Train Arc of the anime, which translated the events of the first movie of the series that became the most popular anime film of all time.

The Mugen Train Arc introduced fans to the power of Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, who became fast friends with Tanjiro and his young allies within the Demon Slayer Corps. Unfortunately for the Pillar and his young cohorts, Rengoku was unable to defeat the top-tier demon known as Akaza, with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu despondent following the major death within the ranks of their demon-killing organization. The Mugen Train storyline was quickly followed by the Entertainment District Arc, which saw Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, employing Tanjiro and his allies in helping to save his wives while investigating the demonic siblings who were haunting the citizens of the shady locale.

The Official Twitter Account for Demon Slayer USA shared a first look at this limited edition Blu-Ray set that will arrive on September 27th, collecting the episodes of the second season which encompassed the Mugen Train Arc and changed the lives of Tanjiro and his friends forever:

While the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer is set to release its third season next year, the manga has already come to a close, leaving many Shonen fans wondering just how many seasons and/or movies are in the works for Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Though Demon Slayer's popularity simply cannot be overstated at this point, creator Koyoharu Gotouge has yet to confirm whether the series will return with future stories as possible sequels and spin-off stories.

