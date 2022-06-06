Demon Slayer Team Hypes Season Three with New Art

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is all the anime fandom can think about whenever its new season is on the air. The series has broken dozens of records in just two seasons, so all eyes are on season three ahead of its release. Now, the studio behind Demon Slayer is highlighting one of the show's next villains, and Upper Moon fans won't want to miss out on the tribute.

The update comes courtesy of ufotable, the studio that oversees production on Demon Slayer. As you can see below, the show's animators inked a piece of Doma, and the Upper Moon looks properly terrifying.

The sketch brings Doma to life against a snowy night sky, and the dark only enhances his bloody aesthetic. Doma's hands are covered in crimson, and he's got blood coating his lips and robes as always. The look is certainly disturbing, but it suits the Upper Moon just fine. As you will remember, Demon Slayer season two ended with a cliffhanger starring Doma, and it conveyed just how deadly the demon could be.

Of course, Demon Slayer audiences will get to see more of Doma before long. The villain will tie into season three, but he won't be the only Upper Moon slinking around. The anime is expected to return to television with an important meeting of Muzan's top officers. The Upper Moon must convince over Gyutaro's defeat, so Doma will be there given his position as Upper Rank Two.

What do you think about this latest take on Doma? How hyped are you for Demon Slayer season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.