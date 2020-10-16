Demon Slayer Cosplay Sets Hearts Ablaze With Fem Rengoku

✖

One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is truly setting hearts ablaze with a fem take on Kyojuro Rengoku! Although he had first made an impact with fans following his debut alongside the rest of the Hashira at the tail end of the first season of the series, Kyojuro Rengoku truly didn't get any real time to shine until the premiere of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. As teased by the final moments of the anime's first season (that saw Tanjiro and the others boarding a mysterious train), fans finally got to see what the Flame Hashira is capable of.

It was revealed during Mugen Train that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu had been tasked with supporting Rengoku on his dangerous mission aboard the time, and by the end of the film, Rengoku cemented himself as one of the most important characters in the series overall. Now Rengoku's burning spirit lives on in a whole new way as artist @heyitsxen has brought the fiery swordfighter to life through cosplay with a fun fem twist that Rengoku would surely appreciate! Check it out below:

A post shared by Xen (@heyitsxen)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is still making its way through theaters in select locations with both an English subtitled and dubbed versions (and breaking all sorts of box office records on the way). If you're worried about heading to theaters to see the new film before it ends its run, it will soon be available for digital purchase later this Summer. If you wanted a better idea of what to expect with Demon Slayer's first movie, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here.

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

What did you think of Rengoku in Demon Slayer's first big movie? How do you think the anime can follow things up in Season 2? Let us know all of your Rengoku thoughts and everything Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the comments!