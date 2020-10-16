Demon Slayer Hits New U.S. Box Office Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has already shattered records when it comes to anime movies in North America, having dethroned Mortal Kombat from the top spot in theaters for its second weekend, and it seems as if the latest adventure of Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen has once again broken a record in Western theaters. With the Mugen Train being a direct continuation of the events that took place during the first season of the popular Shonen franchise, the events of the film will also have big ramifications for the future of the series with season two arriving later this year.

Over the course of its run in North American theaters, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has surpassed $40 Million at the box office, which is still far behind the amount of money that the anime movie has taken in during its theatrical run in Japan and the world at large. With the latest adventure of the Demon Slayer Corps becoming the highest money maker in Japan, passing Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away as the most profitable film in the country's history, animated or otherwise. With Demon Slayer still in theaters across the globe, it will be interesting to see how much money it ultimately makes when all is said and done.

Demon Slayer's Official Twitter Account unveiled the big news that North America has garnered over $40 million dollars so far since hitting the West years back, proving that there definitely is a market for anime in theaters all over the world:

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train passes $40M at the North American box office! 🔥 Thank you to everyone who watched Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Oaxa4JRErX — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 12, 2021

Mugen Train sees Tanjiro and his friends boarding the supernatural train in an attempt to find the Flame Hashira Rengoku, while also struggling with being trapped inside of their greatest dreams and worst nightmares. While a release date for the second season has yet to be revealed, the events of the first movie will definitely have fans dying to see the new episodes which will see Tanjiro and his friends undergoing a new adventure.

