Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Zenitsu's Electrifying Power

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has become one of the most popular anime movies ever released in the history of the medium, with the first feature-length film in the series pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, and one Cosplayer has shared a unique take on Zenitsu, one of the biggest stars of the movie. Zenitsu remains one of the most idiosyncratic members of the Demon Slayer Corps, falling unconscious throughout most of his encounters with the supernatural but harboring a powerful technique that he is able to employ even when he has fallen asleep.

The second season of Demon Slayer has yet to reveal its official release date, though the Ufotable produced series has gone on record that it is planning to drop later this year. Needless to say, Zenitsu will continue to play a significant role in the anime as he continues traveling alongside Tanjiro not just to assist in battling demons, but also thanks to his growing crush on the demon slayer's sister, Nezuko. During the first movie of the Shonen series, we were given an in-depth look into the mind of Zenitsu thanks in part to a demonic spell that put the train riders to sleep, showing not just more hilarious aspects of his character, but the more terrifying side of the swordsman.

Instagram Cosplayer Akemi 101xoxo shared this amazing recreation of one of Zenitsu's classic stances which he would use to deliver a powerful lightning strike that he mostly pulls off when he is unconscious thanks in part to his utter terror when it comes to the world of the supernatural:

The second season of Demon Slayer will follow directly the events that took place during the Mugen Train, which saw Tanjiro and his friends' worlds changed forever thanks to the demon attacks which took place both inside and outside of the runaway locomotive. Starting off with the "Entertainment District Arc", expect some big events to befall both Zenitsu and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

