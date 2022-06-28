Demon Slayer Cosplay Cuts in With Kanao

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has already impressed fans all over with the first two TV anime seasons and feature film, and now one awesome cosplay is impressing even more by cutting through with Kanao Tsuyuri! As Tanjiro Kamado and his allies struggled over the course of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, they were able to find some respite at the Butterfly Mansion in between their tough missions. This place not only allowed them some time and space to recover, but also found new ways for each of them to break through their current limits and reach a whole new place of strength and resolve.

This wasn't just the case for Tanjiro and the others, but for those at the Butterfly Mansion as well. Kanao was originally introduced to the series as the Insect Hashira Shinobu's younger sister and Tsuguko, and while she seemed to keep herself at bay at first, Tanjiro was able to warm up to her the more he interacted with her. This led to a surprising relationship between the two of them towards the series' finale, and some big moments from the two fighters as the series continued. Now artist @iitshina on Instagram has brought the young swordfighter to life with some impressive cosplay! Check it out below:

There's a good chance we'll be seeing Kanao in action again soon enough as Demon Slayer Season 3 will be kicking off with the Swordsmith Village arc. While there is currently no set date for the anime's return with new episodes just yet, it has been confirmed it will be taking on the next arc from the original manga series. With Tanjiro and the others taking all sorts of heavy blows and big damage over the course of the fight with Daki and Gyutaro, they're likely going to need some time to recover at the Butterfly Mansion before the next big fight.

It's yet to be seen whether or not we'll get a lot of action from Kanao, but what has been confirmed is that the Swordsmith Village arc will feature more action from two other members of the Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito. There will be even stronger demons making their move this time around too, so it's going to be one heck of a season when it finally premieres. What do you think? Are you excited to potentially see more of Kanao in the anime's future? Let us know all of your thoughts about Demon Slayer and everything anime in the comments!